GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One teen died and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Route 13 Thursday night, May 26. It happened around 9:17 p.m. According to Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, a green 1998 Chevrolet S-10 was going westbound on Illinois Route 13, just west of Duncan Lane, near Shawneetown, and a red 2006 Ford F-150 was going eastbound on Rte. 13 in the same area.

ELDORADO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO