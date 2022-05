A photo on Reddit surfaced recently, allegedly from 1978 where Van Halen singer and rock icon David Lee Roth is seen signing a record for a young fan who appears to be none other than actor and Footloose star Kevin Bacon. Unfortunately for fans of both stars, the Law of Bacon (fan theory that connects Kevin Bacon to anyone on Earth in six connections or less) did not pan out in this case as Bacon himself debunked the photo, saying that the young man was simply a random look-alike.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO