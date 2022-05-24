After Long Branch mobbed, NJ senator wants to legislate ‘good behavior’ at beach
Monmouth County state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, said that he will be introducing legislation to financially punish those who promote future pop-up parties following Saturday’s event in Long Branch. An estimated 5,000 people showed up Saturday for a party promoted on social media that led to 15 arrests,...
With Memorial Day upon us, the coming weeks will be New Jersey’s first big test on whether its brand-new legal weed industry will have enough marijuana to meet what experts predict will be a big summertime demand. Carlos Hernandez, a valet at the Shore, can already see the crowds...
Wednesday we opened the phone lines to people who had problems with E-ZPass. What we found during the course of the hour-long conversation was that the problem is more prevalent in New Jersey than in other places. People claiming to get their E-ZPass from Delaware or Pennsylvania said it was...
CLIFTON — A 59-year-old woman has been accused of violently lashing out at two teenage girls wearing hijabs, yelling at them to “go back to their country” and hitting one of them in the head. Nancy B. Jones, of Clifton, was arrested after she surrendered to police...
If you love the creepy, strange, intriguing, haunted, or just odd places in America then this is a location you need to put on your must-visit list. For me, it is right up there with the Winchester Mystery House in California. I don't know if it's haunted, but it is the strangest home I have ever been in.
How many times have you and your friends and coworkers talked about a November election and recognized that the choices are both bad? What most people don't realize is you have the power to make those choices. The primary is when Republicans and Democrats decide who will represent the party...
The countdown's on to the unofficial kick off to summer, Memorial Day Weekend, and New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, just gave us some really great news. Murphy announced this afternoon on Instagram that starting this weekend, admission will be FREE, all summer long, at all state parks, forests, and recreational areas. Woo hoo. That's great news.
BRIDGETON — Law enforcement has cleared one repeated photo tip as not related to the 2019 disappearance of young Dulce Alavez. Authorities said they have been sent the same image, of a man and girl walking from the direction of a white van with its door open, a number of times.
For the longest time after the restrictions were lifted, we heard of the nightmares that were taking place at the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission. I was so expecting a day in MVC hell that I cleared out my entire day to spend there. Thankfully, I was wrong. My trip...
In case you missed Thursday's big announcement by Governor Phil Murphy and NJ DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, all 50+ New Jersey state parks, forests, and recreation areas will feature free entry all summer. (Don't worry - if you've already purchased a season pass, you'll be offered a full refund.) In...
Hearts across the country broke when a young lifeguard lost his life in South Seaside Park after being struck by lightning last Summer. I remember that day. It was dark. I cried. Now, steps are being taken so the same tragedy never happens again. According to Shorebeat.com, Brick will be...
TRENTON — Looking for something fun to do this summer in New Jersey that doesn’t cost you anything? Visit a state park. Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that as of Memorial Day weekend, entry to all New Jersey state parks, forests, and recreation areas will be free of charge this summer.
The fierce debate over gun laws in America has been reignited in the wake of a pair of mass shootings in the last two weeks — one that left 10 people dead at a Buffalo supermarket and another 10 days later that left 21 people dead, including 19 children, at a Texas elementary school.
Recreational Marijuana users in New Jersey will be able to make their purchases at six new establishments across the state in the coming weeks. The initial stores that opened in the state last month are owned by seven different medical dispensaries. These facilities are labeled alternative treatment centers and include Verano (which uses the Zen Leaf banner), Curaleaf, GTI (which uses the RISE banner), Ascend, Columbia Care, TerrAscend, and Acreage. The initial dozen stores now in operation can be found in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Maplewood, Rochelle Park, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Williamstown, Egg Harbor, Vineland, and Deptford. Within these 12 stores, there have been over 212,000 transactions. These establishments have generated over 24 million in sales that have been reported within this short period of time.
ASBURY PARK — New Jersey's beaches, for the most part, are in good condition and ready to handle crowds. But the same was said just months before Sandy made landfall here in 2012 and changed the New Jersey landscape forever. "Although we were fortunate this past winter, we're not...
JACKSON — A solicitor contracted by Verizon for door-to-door sales stabbed a man to death during a confrontation in the street early Thursday evening. Michael Tsamas, 32, of the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge, knocked on the door of Joseph Delgardio's home on West Veterans Highway near Conor Road in Jackson around 6:15 p.m. Delgardio told Tsamas he was not interested and Tsamas left the property, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
As the country watches in shock and horror over yet another mass shooting at a school, we all mourn the loss of over 20 lives, most of their children. It's at moments like this, especially if you have small children and grandchildren, that your heart breaks for the victims' families and what horror and sadness they must be going through.
Right now in New Jersey if the frame that surrounds the license plate on your car covers any part of any lettering on the plate it’s technically illegal and you can get a $100 ticket, even if the letters and numbers on the plate are still clearly visible. The...
Sundiata Acoli, a former Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army member who was convicted in the 1973 shooting death of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, was freed Wednesday after nearly a half-century in prison. Acoli, 85, imprisoned for his role in one of the Garden State’s most notorious...
This time last year, Oceanside Realty in Long Beach Island would have told you not to bother searching for a weekly rental for the summer, because almost everything was booked. But with fewer travel concerns related to COVID-19, a stay near the New Jersey coast may not be as hot...
