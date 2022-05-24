ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

After Long Branch mobbed, NJ senator wants to legislate ‘good behavior’ at beach

By Dan Alexander
 3 days ago
Monmouth County state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, said that he will be introducing legislation to financially punish those who promote future pop-up parties following Saturday’s event in Long Branch. An estimated 5,000 people showed up Saturday for a party promoted on social media that led to 15 arrests,...

