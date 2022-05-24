After Long Branch mobbed, NJ senator wants to legislate ‘good behavior’ at beach

Recreational Marijuana users in New Jersey will be able to make their purchases at six new establishments across the state in the coming weeks. The initial stores that opened in the state last month are owned by seven different medical dispensaries. These facilities are labeled alternative treatment centers and include Verano (which uses the Zen Leaf banner), Curaleaf, GTI (which uses the RISE banner), Ascend, Columbia Care, TerrAscend, and Acreage. The initial dozen stores now in operation can be found in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Maplewood, Rochelle Park, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Williamstown, Egg Harbor, Vineland, and Deptford. Within these 12 stores, there have been over 212,000 transactions. These establishments have generated over 24 million in sales that have been reported within this short period of time.

1 DAY AGO