Following yesterday’s additions, West Virginia Football seems to have a generously stacked defensive backfield. Tyler Junior College transfer Jaylon Shelton and James Madison transfer Wesley McCormick are both poised to join defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown’s room come fall. Shelton was selecting between TCU and WVU, and ultimately opted to head significantly further away from Tyler, Tx. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. McCormick, on the other hand, comes to Morgantown as as grad transfer. He played 49 games with JMU over the past five seasons; he redshirted in 2021 after suffering a season-ending ankle sprain and will have a single season left to play with the Mountaineers.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO