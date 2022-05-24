ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Travelers looking toward cruises for summer vacation as gas prices increase

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoalition announces new initiative, S.O.S. Pascagoula, to bring awareness to a post-Katrina federal regulation and call for change. Get ready for snapper season....

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 182

There have been multiple wrecks reported today. The Memorial Day weekend opened with the staff and residents of Armed Forces Retirement Home holding their Memorial Day Ceremony. The state of mental health in America is perilous, but the stigma has transformed over decades. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As part...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG

The Pepsi Beach Ball Drop at The Wharf headlines this weeks 5 Things To Do This Weekend, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

Memorial Day Weekend is here and it’s time to kick off the Summer, and what better way to do this than to head over to the Wharf for the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop taking place on Friday! The Pepsi Beach Ball Drop is The Wharf’s way of bringing in the summer as thousands of Beach Balls with numbers for prizes are hung above Main Street that will fall to the ground after the countdown by WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. Oh, and your boy Theo will be there too! So, start your summer off right at The Wharf for the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop!
MOBILE, AL
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Biloxi, MS
Lifestyle
City
Biloxi, MS
wxxv25.com

Downtown Ocean Springs Crawfish Cook-Off returns to the Coast this weekend

Mud bug lovers of the Gulf Coast, the Downtown Ocean Springs Crawfish Cook-Off is back in action this weekend with more fun than ever. This event is the largest one-day crawfish event on the Gulf Coast and will feature more than 25 teams all looking to compete for the title of best crawfish in Downtown Ocean Springs.
SEAFOOD
WLOX

Ocean Springs officials approve new city logo

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Board of Aldermen made the announcement that Ocean Springs will debut a new logo, designed by Arts and Culture Coordinator Sarah Qarqish, to represent the city. “We are excited to share our new logo which represents the future...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Donna Rogers shares her pasta salad secrets

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - In this week’s “In Their Shoes” segment, Jaimee Dorris takes us inside the commercial kitchen of Friends Barbeque and Catering to meet Donna Rogers. We all know great barbeque also has to have some great sides. And one of the most popular...
MOSS POINT, MS
CBS 42

WATCH: Bees leave everyone buzzing at airport in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Now this might be an un-bee-lievable if it were not a true story. These almost stowaways made quite a scene at New Orleans Airport on Sunday, May 22. Craig Forsythe runs Bee Guyz, LLC and around 3:15 p.m., the local man received an emergency call from Delta Airlines. Within fifteen […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Day one of shrimping season commences; shrimpers experience economic woes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s a little choppy out here.”. The gray skies and rough seas reflect the reality facing shrimpers. Can Nguyen is a shrimper. He is also the owner of a shrimp boat named Capt. Can. According to Nguyen, maintenance fees on the boat, engine, and nets while combined with licenses, groceries, ice and other equipment can be quite expensive.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Food trucks continue growing in popularity in Gautier

Every last Thursday of the month in Gautier, food trucks gather in the lot near the old Singing River Mall, inviting the public to a buffet of the best street food on the Coast. More of these independent businesses are popping up in our area. Food trucks here on the...
GAUTIER, MS
ourmshome.com

FishingBooker Ranks Biloxi a Top Spot for Red Snapper Fishing

Biloxi provides some of the best snapper fishing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. You don’t have to travel too far to reach these fish, and the views are spectacular!. The 2022 recreational state for-hire red snapper season will open on May 27, 2022. Who doesn’t love to catch red snapper? It’s exciting for those who love to fish! First, there is a hard pull, and just when you think the snapper is up, it will take more line down to the bottom. This is what people love about Biloxi red snapper fishing, and it is getting some well-earned recognition.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

KAFB Division St. gate nearly open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After 20 years of planning and more than two years of construction, the new Division St. gate into Keesler Air Force Base is almost complete. “If this was a book about the history of Biloxi and Keesler, it would be more than two chapters, but the reality of it is it’s here today,” said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Shrimping license sales down as season opens

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Shrimp season begins May 25, and it seems there might be fewer boats on the water this year. Fisheries are still recovering from a series of disasters since 2019, including the pandemic, hurricanes and now rising gas prices. The Department of Marine Resources issued 309 commercial...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

Retired GCRL research vessel sunk to become artificial reef

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- After six decades of service as a research vessel for the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs, the R/V Hermes came to a graceful end Wednesday, one that will allow the trawler to continue to be useful. Holes were drilled...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Camp Shelby hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A United States Marine from Braxton, Miss., who was killed at the Battle of Iwo Jima was honored during an annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. PFC Henry Lee Keen was the Gold Star Honoree during the event.
BRAXTON, MS
WLOX

2022 Prepare South Mississippi Hurricane Special - Part 1

The rain finally moved to our east, and we have seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The humidity will continue dropping this afternoon and evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s, and it will feel nice in the mornings. Low will be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs each afternoon will be hot in the 80s, but the lower humidity will make it feel not as hot. The holiday weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine, pleasant mornings and warm to hot afternoons. You’ll need your sunglasses and sunscreen if you’re going to be outdoors this weekend. Enjoy!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OBA

Gulf Shores announces closures for Memorial Day

City offices and services will resume regular operations on May 31. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Memorial Day – A day to honor our veterans and those who have lost their lives defending our freedom and democracy. Police, fire, and other emergency services will remain open...
GULF SHORES, AL

