Travelers looking toward cruises for summer vacation as gas prices increase

Memorial Day Weekend is here and it’s time to kick off the Summer, and what better way to do this than to head over to the Wharf for the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop taking place on Friday! The Pepsi Beach Ball Drop is The Wharf’s way of bringing in the summer as thousands of Beach Balls with numbers for prizes are hung above Main Street that will fall to the ground after the countdown by WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. Oh, and your boy Theo will be there too! So, start your summer off right at The Wharf for the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop!

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO