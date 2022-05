SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Wide receiver Jordan Addison on Saturday described his decision to transfer from Pittsburgh to USC as a personal "gut move." Speaking for the first time since his decision to pick USC over Texas and Alabama, Addison, who was at Steve Clarkson's quarterback retreat on Saturday, said he first started thinking about transferring once the Panthers underwent coaching changes. In December, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned and was replaced by Frank Cignetti Jr. while wide receivers coach Brennan Marion was hired away by Texas at the end of the season.

