Darrel Williams to sign with Arizona

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders held a workout for free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) According to Ian Rapoport, this marks the first known workout by the 34-year-old in years. Kaepernick last played in an NFL game in 2016 for the 49ers. He completed 1011 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in his six-year career. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fantasy managers should withhold any excitement given that Derek Carr is squarely at the helm in Vegas; however, if he were to sign, he would become an intriguing player, though chances are good his ADP would far exceed his value at this point.
