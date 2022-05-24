Darrel Williams to sign with Arizona

Acuna was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a tight quad, and although managers never want to hear the word "strain" when it comes to a soft tissue injury, the effect is blunted a bit because it's Grade 1. Snitker said that Acuna will not play Thursday but could DH within a few days. Given Acuna's seemingly superhuman ability to bounce back from injuries - he stole a base in three of his first four games back after missing nearly a week with a groin strain - fantasy managers shouldn't get too worked up about this injury. Even if he needs a short IL stint, his production when in the lineup is so elite that managers should prefer to miss a week of production in exchange for a fully healthy Acuna. In 80 plate appearances, he is slashing .292/.400/.446 with a ridiculous eight steals already. Fantasy managers should take a deep breath and expect a short absence, but no long-term ill effects.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO