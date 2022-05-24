ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Darrel Williams to sign with Arizona

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 27-year-old played four years with Kansas City, racking up 912 rushing...

Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens’ OTAs

According to multiple league sources, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not in attendance for the team's OTAs as the former MVP enters the final year of his rookie contract. (Pro Football Talk) Fantasy Impact:. Jackson's absence from OTAs marks the first time in his career that he has missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Vikings’ 2022 roster

The Minnesota Vikings have done a solid job at generating a talented team to compete in the NFC North. They have impressive offensive weapons in Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook while the defense has slowly improved as well. Even so, this franchise could use a boost from its rookie class. For that reason, we take a look at one undrafted free agent who will make the Vikings’ 2022 roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Daniel Bellinger expected to be instant contributor

Giants fourth-round rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is expected to become an instant contributor on the offense. (Jordan Raanan) Bellinger, who the Giants took in the fourth round, will be expected to see playing time with the lack of depth New York has. He didn't put up big time numbers at San Diego State, but he has shown flashes of potential in both blocking and receiving. For fantasy purposes, he will stay worthless in redraft leagues, but he is an interesting bench stash in dynasty leagues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Scott Barlow fires two scoreless innings to nail down fifth save Thursday

Scott Barlow pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Scott Barlow picked up his fifth save of the season on Thursday, this one of the two-inning variety. Barlow continues to hold down the primary closer role in Kansas City and now has five saves to Josh Staumont's three. Barlow is carrying a 1.71 ERA and has whiffed 19 batters in 21 innings across 18 appearances this season. Barlow biggest negative is the Royals only have 15 wins in 43 games so save opportunities can be hard to come by but he is still the best fantasy option in the KC bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Colin Kaepernick works out for Raiders

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders held a workout for free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) According to Ian Rapoport, this marks the first known workout by the 34-year-old in years. Kaepernick last played in an NFL game in 2016 for the 49ers. He completed 1011 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in his six-year career. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fantasy managers should withhold any excitement given that Derek Carr is squarely at the helm in Vegas; however, if he were to sign, he would become an intriguing player, though chances are good his ADP would far exceed his value at this point.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jameis Winston participating in Saints OTAs (ACL)

According to multiple league sources, Saints QB Jameis Winston participated in the team's on-field workouts on Wednesday as he recovers from a torn ACL (NFL.com) New Orleans Saints HC Dennis Allen recently stated on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the team expects Winston to be healthy and under center for week 1, so the QBs ability to participate in OTAs further suggests that he should be ready by the start of the season assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks. Winston threw 14 TD passes and just 3 interceptions before tearing his ACL in a week 8 matchup against the Buccaneers last season. Winston was having the most efficient season of his career prior to the injury, and he should have a revamped group of WRs to pass to in 2022. The Saints used a 1st round pick to draft former Ohio State WR Chris Olave, signed veteran slot receiver Jarvis Landry, and Michael Thomas is returning from injury after missing all of last season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Zion Williamson (foot) fully cleared for return to play

According to Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez, F Zion Williamson (foot) has been medically cleared to return to play. (Andrew Lopez) After suffering a broken bone in the fifth metatarsal of his foot, Williamson missed the entirety of the 2022 basketball season for the Pelicans. Despite a playoff push and on-court drills and workouts, the Pelicans choose not to have their former first-overall selection play. On Thursday, the team and medical staff showed imaging pertaining to Williamson's foot that gave him a clean bill of health and later announced that he has been medically cleared for a return to play in 2022-2023. With injury concerns remaining a large part of the mystery around Williamson, managers can breathe a sigh of relief as there were thoughts around the league that this could be a potential career-defining injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Tyler Herro (groin) questionable for Game 6 Friday

Heat G Tyler Herro is questionable for Friday’s Game 6 against Boston according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. (It’s Winderman on Twitter) Tyler Herro missed both Games 4 and 5 nursing a strained left groin he suffered in Game 3. With Miami facing elimination in Game 6, the Heat are hoping to get the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back but it is nowhere a certainty as his injury usually takes three weeks minimum to heal under normal circumstances. The Heat averaged just 81 points per game in the two games Herro has missed this series.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (5/25) PREMIUM

As has often been the case this year, the main slates are different sizes between FanDuel and DraftKings. FanDuels’ main slate includes seven games, beginning at 6:40 pm ET. Conversely, DraftKings’ main slate features just five games, starting at 7:05 pm ET. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. An ace...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Ronald Acuna Jr. diagnosed with Grade 1 quad strain

Acuna was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a tight quad, and although managers never want to hear the word "strain" when it comes to a soft tissue injury, the effect is blunted a bit because it's Grade 1. Snitker said that Acuna will not play Thursday but could DH within a few days. Given Acuna's seemingly superhuman ability to bounce back from injuries - he stole a base in three of his first four games back after missing nearly a week with a groin strain - fantasy managers shouldn't get too worked up about this injury. Even if he needs a short IL stint, his production when in the lineup is so elite that managers should prefer to miss a week of production in exchange for a fully healthy Acuna. In 80 plate appearances, he is slashing .292/.400/.446 with a ridiculous eight steals already. Fantasy managers should take a deep breath and expect a short absence, but no long-term ill effects.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Deandre Ayton expected to command max contract in free agency

According to Suns reporter Dan Feldman, Suns C Deandre Ayton is expected to command A max contract in free agency this offseason, which the Suns are unwilling to match. (Dan Feldman) Fantasy Impact:. Reports around the Suns this season have come out saying the team remains unhappy with impending free...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer Celtics vs. Heat: Friday (5/27)

These Conference Finals have lacked competitiveness. It’s been fun to watch some of the best teams in the NBA go at it, but there haven’t been any nail-biters. Part of the issue is that every player is beat up at this point of the season, and it’s forcing some lackluster play when the scorelines get out of hand. We’re going to hope that’s not the case here because we have our first elimination game of the Eastern Conference Finals!
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Michael Thomas hopeful to be ready for training camp

Saints coach Dennis Allen said Michael Thomas still isn't ready to return to the field, but the team is hopeful he'll be ready by training camp. (Field Yates on Twitter) "I think he's doing well in his rehab," Allen said. "He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here." After missing all of last season, it appears Thomas is on track to be ready to return this year. The offseason additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry make this a more crowded wide receiver room than when Thomas was last healthy, but he should still be the No. 1 option if he is fully healthy.
NFL

