The topic of NIL is a hot conversation among college athletics right now with most recently Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders exchanging words in the media. But one coach that thinks athletes being able to profit off name, image and likeness is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and he is using North Carolina as a prime example. Boeheim was asked about the NIL at the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago by Adam Zagoria, and he offered up this interesting answer: “By the NIL, guys at Carolina, guys at Miami, guys at these schools are coming back...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO