Living in Central New York, you might just think Herkimer Diamonds are "just another rock". Well first off, it's a quartz. These diamonds are world famous. Herkimer Quartz "Diamonds" are actually extremely popular outside the walls of Central New York. Believe it or not, Herkimer Diamonds are powerful amplifiers of spiritual energy. They are used for healing, they are used in meditations, dream and vision work, and advanced spiritual work. Could you believe all of this from a Herkimer diamond?

HERKIMER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO