Sleeping Beauty! Penelope Disick Naps in Tulle Dress She Wore to Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photo

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker. Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram; Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Twas a long night! Kourtney Kardashian captured a sweet moment of her daughter Penelope Disick catching some z's following the 43-year-old's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22.

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick. Courtesy Alabama Barker/Instagram

In a photo posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, the 9-year-old, whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick , is seen sleeping in a bed, still wearing the tulle, princess-like dress from her mom's big day. The dainty frock is adorned with red poppies and white daisies. The little one also had flowers in her hair. Proving just how tired she was, Penelope still had on her purple and white floral sandals. (Kardashian and Disick, 38, are also parents of sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7.)

Like Penelope, Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, also wore dresses covered in poppies for the ceremony. Atiana's was a fitted sheer number while Alabama opted for a look with puffy sleeves.

Penelope Disick. Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It was a jammed-packed weekend for the family as the festivities kicked off on Friday , May 20. Kardashian and Barker, 46, hosted a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny followed by a pre-wedding lunch and boat day on Saturday, May 21. The next day, Kardashian and Barker said "I do," which came a week after the couple's courthouse wedding in California. After the wedding, Kardashian and Barker partied the night away at their reception , which included lots of dancing and pasta.

The theme for the nuptials was European glamour, and Kardashian did not disappoint in a plethora of Dolce & Gabbana ensembles . The Poosh founder started her wedding festivities with a red bustier gown at the welcome dinner and slipped into a black mini dress that featured a religious emblem at the center for Saturday's activities.

For the actual wedding day, Kourtney wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue , the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kardashian told Vogue : “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way.”

Though Kardashian and Barker's wedding day has come and gone, the family isn't done celebrating. The couple and their children are still soaking up the Italian sun as seen on their Instagram Stories.