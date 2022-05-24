ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleeping Beauty! Penelope Disick Naps in Tulle Dress She Wore to Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photo

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Toruo_0fp4FCfH00
Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker. Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram; Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Twas a long night! Kourtney Kardashian captured a sweet moment of her daughter Penelope Disick catching some z's following the 43-year-old's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRbKw_0fp4FCfH00
Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick. Courtesy Alabama Barker/Instagram

In a photo posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, the 9-year-old, whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick , is seen sleeping in a bed, still wearing the tulle, princess-like dress from her mom's big day. The dainty frock is adorned with red poppies and white daisies. The little one also had flowers in her hair. Proving just how tired she was, Penelope still had on her purple and white floral sandals. (Kardashian and Disick, 38, are also parents of sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7.)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding: Photo Album

Read article

Like Penelope, Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, also wore dresses covered in poppies for the ceremony. Atiana's was a fitted sheer number while Alabama opted for a look with puffy sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MQ1m_0fp4FCfH00
Penelope Disick. Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It was a jammed-packed weekend for the family as the festivities kicked off on Friday , May 20. Kardashian and Barker, 46, hosted a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny followed by a pre-wedding lunch and boat day on Saturday, May 21. The next day, Kardashian and Barker said "I do," which came a week after the couple's courthouse wedding in California. After the wedding, Kardashian and Barker partied the night away at their reception , which included lots of dancing and pasta.

Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Best Looks from Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Weekend

Read article

The theme for the nuptials was European glamour, and Kardashian did not disappoint in a plethora of Dolce & Gabbana ensembles . The Poosh founder started her wedding festivities with a red bustier gown at the welcome dinner and slipped into a black mini dress that featured a religious emblem at the center for Saturday's activities.

For the actual wedding day, Kourtney wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue , the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kardashian told Vogue : “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way.”

Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter

Read article

Though Kardashian and Barker's wedding day has come and gone, the family isn't done celebrating. The couple and their children are still soaking up the Italian sun as seen on their Instagram Stories.

Denise Dykes
5d ago

Why is this news?!? Kids have been killed in Texas at school and yet y’all print this dribble!!! Outrageous!!!

TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian shows off married initials on bridal corset

Meet the Barkers. No, not Travis Barker’s 2005 reality show co-starring then-wife Shanna Moakler — we’re talking about Kourtney Kardashian taking her new husband’s last name. The Poosh founder changed her moniker to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram following the couple’s lavish weekend wedding, and also had her married initials stitched into a special corset. Kardashian shared a snap of the white eyelet Dolce & Gabbana style on her Instagram Stories, with “KKB” stitched right under the cup. Kardashian, 43, married Barker, 46, in Italy on Sunday and celebrated with a full weekend’s worth of events. Since the big day, she’s been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on her Stories, and also shared pics of the lace thigh-highs and black pumps she wore for the couple’s glam-goth reception. The celebration included elaborate outfit changes aplenty, as well as luxurious D&G boat rides for celebrity guests like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. There were plenty of personalized touches throughout the big day. Kourtney’s tulle veil was hand-embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect,” a nod to her husband’s head tattoo. Nothing says commitment quite like changing your monogram.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Video Shows Kanye West Laughing Over the Fact He ‘Ain’t Touched Cash in Like 4 Years’

While attending the Balenciaga Spring 23 show on Sunday, Kanye West claimed in a passing comment that he hasn’t physically touched paper money in years. “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t touched cash in like four years,” Ye was caught on video saying backstage at the event, breaking into a big laugh. Someone can be heard reacting to Ye’s comment by saying, “Real wealth, real wealth.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
