One step forward, but two steps back. That’s how J.P. Raynor, an office specialist with Omaha’s Investors Realty, describes the Omaha office market. It’s true that Omaha’s office sector is seeing more new leases than it did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Raynor said. But tenants are also downsizing. Employees are continuing to work from home. This combination has brought plenty of uncertainty to the Omaha office market.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO