Wisconsin State

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,598 New Cases, No Deaths

By Allen Halas
shepherdexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,598 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,871 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 380 new cases, and...

shepherdexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Revised DHS COVID-19 illness data offer unexpected results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new update to the Dept. of Health Services website offered a glimpse of the benefits and limitations of the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly when someone returns for their booster dose. For the first time, the state agency divided its charts reflecting the infection, hospitalization, and death rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals between those who have received the extra shot and those who have only received their initial series.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Health officials offer status update

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced ion Thursday, May 26 it has updated the COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination webpage to include additional data on people who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. A news release says People are considered up to date when they have...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

State lawmakers rally ahead of expected WI Supreme Court decision on ballot drop boxes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule in June whether ballot drop boxes are allowed under state law. Two state lawmakers from the Chippewa Valley, Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Town of Brunswick, rallied Thursday outside Eau Claire City Hall calling on the justices to allow the boxes for future elections.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ to Launch Nationally at the Oriental Theater

Wayne is having a bad day in the opening scene of Small Town Wisconsin, but then, every day is sort of bad for him. He mumbles angrily at the Brewers game on the radio of the garage where he labors; he sneaks a swig of beer behind the hood of the car he’s servicing; and his boss reminds him that he’s only hired for 20 hours a week. If Wayne (David Sullivan) works late to finish the job, “I ain’t paying you for it.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Officers respond to report of student with a gun at Wisconsin middle school

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to a middle school in Wisconsin after reports came in of a student with a gun. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Slinger Middle School is on a lockdown. Officers responded to a report of a student with a gun. The suspect was taken into custody.
SLINGER, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee County judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz says that she will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, who...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Calls to end Wisconsin Elections Commission grow ahead of vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The only Republican candidate running for governor in Wisconsin who supported keeping the bipartisan state elections commission in place has reversed his position and is calling for it to be dissolved. The announcement Wednesday by construction company co-owner Tim Michels came just hours before the panel...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Pronoun police target 8th graders

This op-ed first appeared in the Wall Street Journal. KIEL, Wis. — For most people, the term “Title IX investigation” calls to mind allegations of rape, groping, unwanted sexual advances or a pervasive pattern of verbal abuse. Think again. Wisconsin’s Kiel Area School District, in deep red Manitowoc and Calumet counties along the western shore of Lake Michigan, has uncovered a new form of harassment. On April 25 they accused three eighth-grade boys of sexual harassment—and launched a Title IX investigation—for something called “mispronouncing.” These children used “her” to refer to a classmate who wants to be called “them.”
KIEL, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Part Of Ford Truck Settlement

Wisconsin is one of seven states that have reached a settlement with Ford Motor Company over claims involving the mileage and payload of its trucks. The states sued, saying that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Wisconsin’s share of the 19 million dollar settlement works out to about $325-thousand.
WISCONSIN STATE
Motley Fool

Wisconsin Town Desperately Seeking Tenant For Foxconn Plant

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Four Wisconsin high school seniors win nation's top academic honor

MILWAUKEE — There aren’t many days left in the school year, but David Arthur, a senior at Marquette University High School, is busy preparing for finals and putting the finishing touches on final projects before he leaves high school behind for good. “One of my primary extracurriculars here...
WISCONSIN STATE

