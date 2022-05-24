ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson County, ND

Benson Co. Man arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase

By Nachai Taylor
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Benson County man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Leeds. The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting a traffic stop...

www.kfyrtv.com

Related
KNOX News Radio

1 killed, 2 hurt in Ward Co. rollover

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover this (Fri) morning in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 11:15 AM, an SUV was westbound on County Road 24, about five miles west of Douglas (ND). As the SUV came upon...
WARD COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

One killed, two hurt in rollover crash near Douglas

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – One man is dead and two children were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Friday in Ward County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Ryder man was traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a residence in rural Ryder Friday morning.
WARD COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

71-year-old motorcyclist dies in Burleigh County crash, victim identified

STERLING, N.D. (KFGO) – A man died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on a Burleigh County highway. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 71-year-old victim, James Michael Lang, was westbound on Highway 10 west of Sterling when he lost control of his motorcycle. Lang, of McKenzie, was not wearing a helmet.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Motorcycle crash kills one near Sterling

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night just west of Sterling. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old male was traveling west about 2 miles outside Sterling on Highway 10 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and died in a rollover on the road. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benson County, ND
City
Leeds, ND
KFYR-TV

Body found in Souris River southeast of Minot Friday

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities said a body was found in the Souris River on the southeast edge of Minot Friday. The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said that kayakers discovered the body, and Minot Fire recovered the remains from the water. The circumstances of the person’s death remain...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Body recovered from Souris River

A body was recovered from the Souris River Friday on the southeast edge of Minot. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, people who were kayaking on the river reported seeing the body earlier in the day, prompting a response by the sheriff’s department, the Minot police and the Minot Fire Department. The sheriff’s department […]
MINOT, ND
KNOX News Radio

Plane makes emergency landing in Burleigh Co., no injuries reported

Authorities say no one was injured when a small private airplane made an emergency landing on a Burleigh County highway this (Fri) morning after the pilot reported engine failure while in flight. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the pilot landed the single-engine fixed-wing aircraft on Highway 14, about six...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deflation#Benson Co
KX News

Bismarck pilot makes emergency plane landing on highway near Wing

A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing Friday morning on Highway 14 near Wing. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:20 a.m., the pilot of a private plane reported his engine had failed during flight. He then landed the small plane on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, or about six […]
WING, ND
wdayradionow.com

Preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice delayed

(Minot, ND) -- A preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice is being delayed. Rice was set to appear in court Thursday, but court documents filed this week requested the hearing be moved to a different date. The new hearing date is August 4th. Rice is accused of murdering roommate Anita Knutson...
MINOT, ND
740thefan.com

Devils Lake area farmer dies, struck in head by chain

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says a 53-year-old Devils Lake man died when he was struck in the head by a chain after his tractor got stuck last Thursday near Penn. Nelson says a second person was attempting to pull Stacy Janzen’s tractor out when...
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck Police Dept. team up for Take Back Event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department partnered to hold a drug “Take Back Event” at the Burleigh County Senior Center. The event was held in an effort to decrease the number of prescription drugs just sitting on shelves, which makes them easy targets for theft or accidental consumption. The opioid epidemic in North Dakota isn’t slowing down and law enforcement is hoping this program helps reduce the problem.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Considering 12th Ave. SE Options

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has received several options to address issues with 12th Ave. SE from 3rd St. to 6th St. In cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, planning was needed for roadway improvements along a three-block stretch on 12th Ave. SE.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Trinity Heath honoring POW/MIAs this weekend with ‘Missing Man’ displays

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is honoring those fallen, missing, or imprisoned military members with three displays through Memorial Day weekend. The Missing Man table, such as one at Trinity Homes, displays have specific items that symbolize the courage and sacrifice of the missing and fallen. For example, the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Business leaders discuss impact of ports of entry hours

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Since the start of the pandemic, 10 of North Dakota’s 18 land crossing ports of entry have been working under reduced hours. Currently, there are talks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to make the shortened hours permanent, which could have major impacts throughout the state.
BOTTINEAU, ND
newsdakota.com

Senator Hoeven Secures $136.5 Million for Pipestem Dam Project

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Senator John Hoeven has announced that he helped secure important North Dakota priorities in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 work plan, including $136.5 million to complete the Pipestem Dam safety modification project. Hoeven has been working with the Corps...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kxnet.com

Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading into Little Muddy River

Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading into Little Muddy River. Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading …. Cycling enthusiast prepares for upcoming race and …. Buy a tree for your boulevard. Reset Room at Jim Hill. What is the current state of Bismarck’s road repairs?. Northern Sentry Provides Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
scituation.net

Put Your Fins Together–There Was a Dolphin at Minot!

Dolphin at Minot? Those words don’t usually go together! Nevertheless, recently, local residents of Scituate gathered on Glades Road to witness a very rare sighting–a dolphin! A bottlenose dolphin was identified by none other than Scituate Monthly participants. Bottlenose dolphins are typically found in southern temperate and tropical waters. Since New England’s waters are not their preferred habitat, they are rarely seen as far north as Massachusetts. Though a dolphin in Massachusetts is not unheard of, it is rare–and extremely cool–to see one close to shore in Scituate.
SCITUATE, MA

