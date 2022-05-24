Benson Co. Man arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase
By Nachai Taylor
KFYR-TV
3 days ago
LEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Benson County man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Leeds. The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting a traffic stop...
One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover this (Fri) morning in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 11:15 AM, an SUV was westbound on County Road 24, about five miles west of Douglas (ND). As the SUV came upon...
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – One man is dead and two children were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Friday in Ward County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Ryder man was traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a residence in rural Ryder Friday morning.
STERLING, N.D. (KFGO) – A man died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on a Burleigh County highway. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 71-year-old victim, James Michael Lang, was westbound on Highway 10 west of Sterling when he lost control of his motorcycle. Lang, of McKenzie, was not wearing a helmet.
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night just west of Sterling. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old male was traveling west about 2 miles outside Sterling on Highway 10 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and died in a rollover on the road. […]
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities said a body was found in the Souris River on the southeast edge of Minot Friday. The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said that kayakers discovered the body, and Minot Fire recovered the remains from the water. The circumstances of the person’s death remain...
A body was recovered from the Souris River Friday on the southeast edge of Minot. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, people who were kayaking on the river reported seeing the body earlier in the day, prompting a response by the sheriff’s department, the Minot police and the Minot Fire Department. The sheriff’s department […]
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Another delay in Nichole Rice’s preliminary hearing has been requested by both sides of the case. Rice was scheduled to appear in court on May 26, but court documents filed this week requested that her hearing be moved to a later date. The new date is now August 4. This is […]
Authorities say no one was injured when a small private airplane made an emergency landing on a Burleigh County highway this (Fri) morning after the pilot reported engine failure while in flight. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the pilot landed the single-engine fixed-wing aircraft on Highway 14, about six...
A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing Friday morning on Highway 14 near Wing. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:20 a.m., the pilot of a private plane reported his engine had failed during flight. He then landed the small plane on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, or about six […]
(Minot, ND) -- A preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice is being delayed. Rice was set to appear in court Thursday, but court documents filed this week requested the hearing be moved to a different date. The new hearing date is August 4th. Rice is accused of murdering roommate Anita Knutson...
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says a 53-year-old Devils Lake man died when he was struck in the head by a chain after his tractor got stuck last Thursday near Penn. Nelson says a second person was attempting to pull Stacy Janzen’s tractor out when...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department partnered to hold a drug “Take Back Event” at the Burleigh County Senior Center. The event was held in an effort to decrease the number of prescription drugs just sitting on shelves, which makes them easy targets for theft or accidental consumption. The opioid epidemic in North Dakota isn’t slowing down and law enforcement is hoping this program helps reduce the problem.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has received several options to address issues with 12th Ave. SE from 3rd St. to 6th St. In cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, planning was needed for roadway improvements along a three-block stretch on 12th Ave. SE.
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 75 million ash trees in North Dakota, but in the next several years, that number may go down thanks to a single insect. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect that kills ash trees. While the insect has not made its way to North Dakota. The […]
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is honoring those fallen, missing, or imprisoned military members with three displays through Memorial Day weekend. The Missing Man table, such as one at Trinity Homes, displays have specific items that symbolize the courage and sacrifice of the missing and fallen. For example, the...
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Since the start of the pandemic, 10 of North Dakota’s 18 land crossing ports of entry have been working under reduced hours. Currently, there are talks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to make the shortened hours permanent, which could have major impacts throughout the state.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Senator John Hoeven has announced that he helped secure important North Dakota priorities in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 work plan, including $136.5 million to complete the Pipestem Dam safety modification project. Hoeven has been working with the Corps...
Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading into Little Muddy River. Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading …. Cycling enthusiast prepares for upcoming race and …. Buy a tree for your boulevard. Reset Room at Jim Hill. What is the current state of Bismarck’s road repairs?. Northern Sentry Provides Minot...
Dolphin at Minot? Those words don’t usually go together! Nevertheless, recently, local residents of Scituate gathered on Glades Road to witness a very rare sighting–a dolphin! A bottlenose dolphin was identified by none other than Scituate Monthly participants. Bottlenose dolphins are typically found in southern temperate and tropical waters. Since New England’s waters are not their preferred habitat, they are rarely seen as far north as Massachusetts. Though a dolphin in Massachusetts is not unheard of, it is rare–and extremely cool–to see one close to shore in Scituate.
Comments / 0