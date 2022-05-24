Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response

The last few days, I've been trying to figure out what the word is that describes my feelings and thoughts after the horrific shooting of innocent people in Texas this week and just recently in Buffalo. Numb is something I've heard others say but that's not accurate for me...because I'm not numb to what is happening in our world. I don't know how anyone can feel numb after reading that kids smeared blood on their body and played dead so they could try to stay alive. Shock, anger, heartbroken, and confused are probably more relevant terms for what my heart is feeling right now.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO