CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - When Bob Young was in college, his dad, Billy Young, got the call to assist with a manhunt in Durant. “I just remember asking him if he was going to be able to make it home for my birthday on the 29th, and he said that he was going to try,” said Young. “We watched dad drive down our street and not knowing what was getting ready to happen on the next day.”

CADDO, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO