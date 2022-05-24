ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Where To Get The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The cinnamon roll is by far one of the greatest breakfast foods, easily doubling as a dessert or a snack. The combination of a warm pastry slathered in gooey glaze or cream cheese frosting topped with cinnamon sugar is definitely what dreams are made of.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best cinnamon roll in each state. The website states, "Whether you like a glaze or cream cheese frosting; a traditional bun or one that's been crossed with pancakes , here's where you'll find the best cinnamon roll in every single state."

According to the website, the best place in Texas to get a cinnamon roll is Cinnamon's Bakery in Sugar Land. The website explains what sets this pastry above the competition:

"Reviewers use a lot of superlatives when describing the cinnamon rolls at Cinnamon's Bakery in Sugar Land, Texas. 'Just the very best cinnamon rolls on the planet,' one Google reviewer proclaims. The bakery, which opened in 1988, specializes in cinnamon rolls as well as cinnamon strudels, pecan sticky buns, muffins, and sausage kolaches."

Click here to check out the full list of places to get the best cinnamon roll in each state.

