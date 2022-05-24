ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here's Where To Get The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The cinnamon roll is by far one of the greatest breakfast foods, easily doubling as a dessert or a snack. The combination of a warm pastry slathered in gooey glaze or cream cheese frosting topped with cinnamon sugar is definitely what dreams are made of.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best cinnamon roll in each state. The website states, "Whether you like a glaze or cream cheese frosting; a traditional bun or one that's been crossed with pancakes , here's where you'll find the best cinnamon roll in every single state."

According to the website, the best place in Arizona to get a cinnamon roll is Red Rock Cafe in Sedona. The website explains what sets this pastry above the competition:

"Cinnamon roll lovers who are up for a challenge, Red Rock Cafe is for you: The brunch spot serves a famous 3-pound cinnamon roll that's stuffed with raisins and walnuts.
Reviewers recommend splitting the huge cinnamon roll with others in your group. "The 3# cinnamon roll was moist and warm, 5 of us did not finish it, but still good warmed up the next day," one reviewer wrote."

Click here to check out the full list of places to get the best cinnamon roll in each state.

