Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response

An Austin man was injured in a collision between his vehicle and a tow truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Olmsted County late Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 International tow truck being driven by 20-year old Devon Gunnar Parkin of Rochester was assisting a stalled vehicle on the side of the road at approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra being driven by 28-year old Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley of Austin, which was eastbound on Highway 14 near milepost 233 in Dover Township at the time of the collision.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO