ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response

By Andy Brownell
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was some excitement this afternoon at the Rochester Airport. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
KARE

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
106.9 KROC

$6000 Stolen From Kasson Restaurant Employee

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Kasson are investigating the theft of a large amount of money from an employee of a restaurant. Kasson Police Chief Josh Hanson says officers were called to the Buffet King Restaurant just before 2 PM yesterday and were told that the man had stolen about $6000 in cash from an employee's purse. The actual theft had occurred around noon.
KASSON, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in collision between his vehicle and a tow truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Olmsted County late Wednesday evening

An Austin man was injured in a collision between his vehicle and a tow truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Olmsted County late Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 International tow truck being driven by 20-year old Devon Gunnar Parkin of Rochester was assisting a stalled vehicle on the side of the road at approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra being driven by 28-year old Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley of Austin, which was eastbound on Highway 14 near milepost 233 in Dover Township at the time of the collision.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Searching For Car That Drove Through Fresh Concrete Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - For the second time in a week, a motorist has caused significant damage after driving through fresh concrete in the Rochester area. The latest incident happened around 1:30 pm Tuesday near Oxbow Park. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a car drove through...
BYRON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cabin#Dept#Aircraft#Accident#The Fire Department
winonaradio.com

State Fire Marshall’s Office Investigating Goodview Inferno

GOODVIEW, Minn. (KWNO)-The Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire. Goodview firefighters responded to the blaze at the Lake Village Mobile Home Community shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The first units that arrived on the scene reported the residence was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries...
GOODVIEW, MN
KIMT

Austin man injured after crash on Highway 14 involving tow truck

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was injured late Wednesday night after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tow truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said the International Tow Truck was assisting a stalled vehicle on Highway 14 in Dover Township just before midnight when the crash happened.
AUSTIN, MN
Y-105FM

2 Students Injured in Winona Area School Bus Crash

There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

UPDATE: Authorities say missing Wisconsin woman found safe

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Officials are cancelling a missing person alert after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says a missing Osceola, Wisconsin woman was found safe. Authorities said the 84-year-old woman left her home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement sent by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension her family said she wasn't carrying a cell phone, adding that the family was concerned she wouldn't be able to drive in low-light conditions.
OSCEOLA, WI
Y-105FM

Second Former Top Official Of Rochester Firm Charged With Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A second former high-ranking official of a Rochester-based company has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer. The case against 54-year-old Loretta Taylor of St. Charles was filed Wednesday. Taylor was the financial controller for Reichel Foods when the...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Early morning robbery attempt leaves woman hospitalized, two arrested

(FOX 9) - Two men have been arrested after a robbery attempt in the city of Newport that left a woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7 a.m. on May 14 police received a call to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue for an adult woman who had been shot and was bleeding from the abdomen.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy