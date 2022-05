Here is a roundup of recent business news around Clear Lake and League City. Crafty Crab is still on its way to League City at 112 N. Gulf Freeway. An opening window has not been determined. The seafood restaurant, which has Houston and Pearland locations, serves catfish, shrimp, oysters, lobster and crab in a variety of styles. Crafty Crab also has locations in Florida, Maryland and other states. 832-856-1111. www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO