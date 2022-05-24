Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response

8 Stores in Rochester, Minnesota That Have Perfect (and sometimes unusual) Gifts!. Remember when The Mouse was open in Rochester, Minnesota in the Miracle Mile? It was one of my favorite stores to visit. This was also one of my go-to spots when I was looking for a unique gift for someone - teachers, family member birthdays, a neighbor that needed a little pick-me-up. I knew when I walked inside "The Mouse", I would be greeted with smiles and also amazing treasures that would make someone else smile too. Although that store is no longer open, Rochester does have some pretty amazing shops that offer a variety of amazing and unique gifts!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO