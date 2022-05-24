ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was some excitement this afternoon at the Rochester Airport. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the...

KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman With Child In Her Car Blows A .33

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was found passed out with a young child in her car is facing criminal charges. A breath test indicated her blood/alcohol concentration was more than four times the legal limit. An Olmsted County deputy was called to a rural area...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Potential Threat Leads To Tense Morning At Minnesota High School

Richfield, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a tense situation at a Twin Cities high school Friday morning. The Richfield Police Dept. was contacted by the Richfield High School principal around 6:30 am “regarding a potential threat to the school.”. According to the department, the principal said staff...
KFIL Radio

$6000 Stolen From Kasson Restaurant Employee

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Kasson are investigating the theft of a large amount of money from an employee of a restaurant. Kasson Police Chief Josh Hanson says officers were called to the Buffet King Restaurant just before 2 PM yesterday and were told that the man had stolen about $6000 in cash from an employee's purse. The actual theft had occurred around noon.
KASSON, MN
KFIL Radio

Searching For Car That Drove Through Fresh Concrete Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - For the second time in a week, a motorist has caused significant damage after driving through fresh concrete in the Rochester area. The latest incident happened around 1:30 pm Tuesday near Oxbow Park. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a car drove through...
BYRON, MN
KFIL Radio

Crash Closes Northbound 52 Near Zumbrota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 has been completely closed to traffic in an area just south of Zumbrota because of a traffic crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation established a detour that is routing all northbound traffic east on 490th Street and then north on 195th Avenue before heading back to you Highway 52 on Goodhue County Road 10 into Zumbrota. MnDOT is indicating the detour could be in place for several hours.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KFIL Radio

Woman Injured When 2 Semi-Trucks Sideswipe SUV on I-90

Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona woman was taken to a hospital this morning after her vehicle was sideswiped by two semi-trucks. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Lori Utecht was driving east on I-90 when her SUV was hit on both sides by two different semi-trucks. The drivers of both rigs did not stop and continued driving east on the freeway.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Struck by Vehicle at SE Minnesota Highway Rest Stop

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup in the parking lot of a highway rest stop in southeastern Minnesota. The 71-year-old man was walking in the parking lot at the Dresbach Welcome Center in Winona County when he was hit by the pickup around 4:30 PM. The State Patrol identified the man as 71-year-old Philip Conrad of La Crosse.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Second Former Top Official Of Rochester Firm Charged With Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A second former high-ranking official of a Rochester-based company has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer. The case against 54-year-old Loretta Taylor of St. Charles was filed Wednesday. Taylor was the financial controller for Reichel Foods when the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Chatfield Couple Charged With Stealing From Alzheimer Patient

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Chatfield couple has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. The felony theft cases were filed this week against 68-year-old Bruce and 66-year-old Deborah Amundson. They have been ordered to make their first court appearance in July. The criminal...
CHATFIELD, MN
KFIL Radio

‘Prolific’ Rochester Baby Formula Thief Gets Prison Sentence

A person described by Rochester police as a "prolific baby formula thief" is headed for prison. 60-year-old Leslie Robinson was given a 14-month prison sentence during a hearing in Olmsted County Court this afternoon. The Minneapolis man previously entered guilty pleas to a felony theft charge and a felony count of soliciting a juvenile for a criminal act.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Investigating Report of Gunfire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in southeast Rochester. Police said officers were called to the 1500 block of 10th Street SE just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. A witness told officers that a subject was driving west on 10th street and shooting a handgun out the window.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

‘Safe City Nights’ Returns To Rochester This Summer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Safe City Nights is back for 2022 and the Rochester Police Department released the details of this year’s events. Safe City Nights is a summer series of community engagement events across the City of Rochester. This summer’s Safe City Nights includes six gatherings, one...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Two People Charged After 3,000 Fentanyl Pills Found During Traffic Stop in Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people have been charged with drug-related crimes after over 3,000 Fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Faribault. According to a news release from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, agents received information that 31-year-old Christopher Payne was involved in the sales of Fentanyl and illegally in possession of firearms in Faribault.
FARIBAULT, MN
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway 63 south of Racine and a mini-van was traveling west on 280th Street just before 5:30 p.m.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Iowa Man May Have Set Olmsted County Speeding Record

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Iowa man may have set a speeding ticket record in Olmsted County last week. He was clocked at nearly 160 mph on Highway 52. According to the trooper’s citation, a car that was traveling “at a very high rate of speed” was spotted on southbound Highway 52 in Goodhue County around 10:30 pm May 19.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Top Stores For Great And Unusual Gifts In Rochester Area

8 Stores in Rochester, Minnesota That Have Perfect (and sometimes unusual) Gifts!. Remember when The Mouse was open in Rochester, Minnesota in the Miracle Mile? It was one of my favorite stores to visit. This was also one of my go-to spots when I was looking for a unique gift for someone - teachers, family member birthdays, a neighbor that needed a little pick-me-up. I knew when I walked inside "The Mouse", I would be greeted with smiles and also amazing treasures that would make someone else smile too. Although that store is no longer open, Rochester does have some pretty amazing shops that offer a variety of amazing and unique gifts!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Opening Statements Today in Trial of Minnesota Clinic Gunman

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The jury selected for the Gregory Ulrich trial last week is scheduled to hear opening statements from the prosecution and defense today. The 68-year-old man is accused of a mass shooting at a central Minnesota Clinic last year that resulted in the death of a former Rochester woman. 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay was working at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo and was among the five people who Ulrich allegedly shot. She was the mother of two young children and previously was employed by the Mayo Clinic.
BUFFALO, MN
KFIL Radio

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

