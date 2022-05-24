Grundy early voting/vote by mail has begun

COAL CITY, Theodore “Pidge” Smith, 77, of Coal City, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale, IL. Born Feb. 1, 1945 in Joliet, to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Marguerite (nee Albrecht) Smith. Graduate of the Coal City High School with the class of 1963 and attended U of I and Parson's College. He served in the Army National Reserves. Pidge first formerly owned and operated Smith Lanes and then went on to own Smith Hardware Store for over thirty years, both in Coal City. He was a member of every type of organization, club, or board. He was truly a community minded person, proudly serving on the boards of Morris Hospital, Standard Bank, Coal City Emergency Department, and the Coal City Unit#1 Board of Education. He was also a member of the Braidwood Masonic Lodge #704 A.F. & A.M., former parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church in Coal City and current member of the First Christian Church in Morris, IL. Pidge, also known as “Mr. Friendly” was a kind, gentle, and generous soul with a larger than life personality. He had a gift of making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room, just being in his presence made you feel significant. Pidge had a love for golf, old cars, people, and the Lord. If you were lucky enough to receive one of his hugs, you knew they were the biggest and best. We lost a true gentleman, who was dedicated to his family and community and the impact he had on others is his legacy.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO