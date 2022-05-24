ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, IL

Remembering those we lost

 3 days ago

On Memorial Day, St. Juvin Post 1336 will join the community in saluting the men and women who served in defense of our nation, paying particular note to those from the community who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to the...

Theodore Smith

COAL CITY, Theodore “Pidge” Smith, 77, of Coal City, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale, IL. Born Feb. 1, 1945 in Joliet, to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Marguerite (nee Albrecht) Smith. Graduate of the Coal City High School with the class of 1963 and attended U of I and Parson's College. He served in the Army National Reserves. Pidge first formerly owned and operated Smith Lanes and then went on to own Smith Hardware Store for over thirty years, both in Coal City. He was a member of every type of organization, club, or board. He was truly a community minded person, proudly serving on the boards of Morris Hospital, Standard Bank, Coal City Emergency Department, and the Coal City Unit#1 Board of Education. He was also a member of the Braidwood Masonic Lodge #704 A.F. & A.M., former parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church in Coal City and current member of the First Christian Church in Morris, IL. Pidge, also known as “Mr. Friendly” was a kind, gentle, and generous soul with a larger than life personality. He had a gift of making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room, just being in his presence made you feel significant. Pidge had a love for golf, old cars, people, and the Lord. If you were lucky enough to receive one of his hugs, you knew they were the biggest and best. We lost a true gentleman, who was dedicated to his family and community and the impact he had on others is his legacy.
COAL CITY, IL
Cherrell Thomas

ESSEX— Cherrell A. Thomas (nee O’Dell), 61, of Essex, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 5, 1961 in Geneva, IL and was raised and educated in St. Charles, IL. She was a dedicated employee for the TownPlace Suites in Joliet, where she enjoyed working as the guest service lead. Cherrell had family everywhere she went, whether it was her immediate family, work family, or Sportsman Club family, she had love to spread everywhere. She had the gift of gab, was the life of the party, and her claim to fame was her singing and dancing skills. Cherrell knew that each day is not promised, but is a gift. She led her life selflessly and we are all blessed to have had her in our lives.
ESSEX, IL
Missing Braidwood man found dead in Kankakee County

After a week-long investigation into the disappearance of a Braidwood man, Braidwood Police Chief Todd Lyons reported on Tuesday that the man’s body had be recovered in Kankakee County. Adam Watts was reported missing on May 7. Watts’ vehicle was also missing. Lyons said the investigation, which was...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

