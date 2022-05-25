ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

‘Internet For All’ roundtable discussion held in Eau Claire

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The future of internet infrastructure in Wisconsin was up for discussion Tuesday in Eau Claire. Wisconsin State Sen. Jeff Smith joined community leaders in the greater Eau Claire area at The Shift Cyclery & Coffee...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

What to know before spelunking in Wisconsin

Cave explorers at the Wisconsin Speleological Society have documented more than 400 sites on private and public lands where people can venture below the state’s surface view. But that number could grow much higher in the future. The society estimates thousands more caves exist in the state, but the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties with high community levels, down from 18

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin, Illinois soldiers say goodbyes before deployment

The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building. Here are today's birthdays. First Alert Forecast: Storms today, record breaking heat to follow. As a warm front lifts through, showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Afterward, 90s are possible in many spots on Memorial Day. Lakeside vigil...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weau#Congress#Opportunity Wisconsin
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teachers' union responds to armed educators proposal

MADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the fear...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, death and hospital numbers up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed 61,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and is nearing 13,000 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic. Numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 1,803 new cases. That’s more than a day ago but below the 7-day average, which was down for a 10th straight day to 1,829 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

International Training For Wisconsin Fighter Pilots

Approximately 150 Airmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin participated in joint-international training at Naval Air Station Key West. Throughout the two-week training, which concluded May 18, Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen and their active duty counterparts worked side-by-side with members of the U.S. Navy, Arizona Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. “Anytime we are able to pick up, go somewhere and execute the mission in a joint-combined environment is always great for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and the officer in-charge for the 115th Fighter Wing. Due to NAS Key West’s unique location, airspace and ability to host a wide array of different airframes, the 115th Fighter Wing was able to engage in training that can’t be replicated at Volk Field Air National Guard Base or other local training facilities. “With Key West’s training ranges being located primarily over water, a lot of the altitude and speed restrictions we have when flying in Wisconsin are removed,” said Maj. Victor McCoy, an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. “It’s pretty awesome when we get the chance to fly supersonic and train to the maximum capabilities of the jet.”
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Clinic Breaks Ground on New Wisconsin Rapids Facility

Marshfield Clinic Health System broke ground for its new hospital in Wisconsin Rapids at the existing Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center, 220 24th Street South. Leaders from the Health System and Wisconsin Rapids community were on site to commemorate the groundbreaking. The hospital, which will be named Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Wisconsin Rapids, will include:
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy