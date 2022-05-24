ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was some excitement this afternoon at the Rochester Airport. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the...

106.9 KROC

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Woman With Child In Her Car Blows A .33

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was found passed out with a young child in her car is facing criminal charges. A breath test indicated her blood/alcohol concentration was more than four times the legal limit. An Olmsted County deputy was called to a rural area...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Potential Threat Leads To Tense Morning At Minnesota High School

Richfield, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a tense situation at a Twin Cities high school Friday morning. The Richfield Police Dept. was contacted by the Richfield High School principal around 6:30 am “regarding a potential threat to the school.”. According to the department, the principal said staff...
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in collision between his vehicle and a tow truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Olmsted County late Wednesday evening

An Austin man was injured in a collision between his vehicle and a tow truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Olmsted County late Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 International tow truck being driven by 20-year old Devon Gunnar Parkin of Rochester was assisting a stalled vehicle on the side of the road at approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra being driven by 28-year old Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley of Austin, which was eastbound on Highway 14 near milepost 233 in Dover Township at the time of the collision.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

$6000 Stolen From Kasson Restaurant Employee

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Kasson are investigating the theft of a large amount of money from an employee of a restaurant. Kasson Police Chief Josh Hanson says officers were called to the Buffet King Restaurant just before 2 PM yesterday and were told that the man had stolen about $6000 in cash from an employee's purse. The actual theft had occurred around noon.
KASSON, MN
106.9 KROC

Searching For Car That Drove Through Fresh Concrete Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - For the second time in a week, a motorist has caused significant damage after driving through fresh concrete in the Rochester area. The latest incident happened around 1:30 pm Tuesday near Oxbow Park. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a car drove through...
BYRON, MN
KIMT

Austin man injured after crash on Highway 14 involving tow truck

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was injured late Wednesday night after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tow truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said the International Tow Truck was assisting a stalled vehicle on Highway 14 in Dover Township just before midnight when the crash happened.
AUSTIN, MN
106.9 KROC

2 Students Injured in Winona Area School Bus Crash

There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

Crash Closes Northbound 52 Near Zumbrota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 has been completely closed to traffic in an area just south of Zumbrota because of a traffic crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation established a detour that is routing all northbound traffic east on 490th Street and then north on 195th Avenue before heading back to you Highway 52 on Goodhue County Road 10 into Zumbrota. MnDOT is indicating the detour could be in place for several hours.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KAAL-TV

Woman ticketed for assault on Civic Center drive

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Woman Injured When 2 Semi-Trucks Sideswipe SUV on I-90

Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona woman was taken to a hospital this morning after her vehicle was sideswiped by two semi-trucks. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Lori Utecht was driving east on I-90 when her SUV was hit on both sides by two different semi-trucks. The drivers of both rigs did not stop and continued driving east on the freeway.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

A plane landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport amid emergency crews standing by as the pilot was apparently knowingly about to hit the runway with a blown tire. Aviation enthusiast Eric Paul, of First Xperiences Aviation & Travel, was at the airport viewing area Tuesday when a Mesa Airlines Boeing 737-400 made an emergency landing.
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
