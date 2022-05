Policy, politics and progressive commentary Not a single ballot has been counted in the Republican primary for governor, but Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo declared during a debate on KLAS-TV Wednesday the race is over, citing his lead in the polls, his multi-million dollar campaign war chest ($2.9 million remaining at the end of March), the blessing of former President […] The post Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over appeared first on Nevada Current.

1 DAY AGO