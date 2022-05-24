ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Saint-Germain women's coach suspended over alleged 'inappropriate' behaviour

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain women's coach Didier Olle-Nicolle has been provisionally suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. "Paris Saint-Germain was...

