Special Weather Statement issued for West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Advisory Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes, in effect from 6 AM Saturday to midnight CDT Saturday night. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO