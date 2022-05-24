ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Obituary for Barbara Ware

poncacitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Barbara Jean (Bragg) Ware of Ponca City, OK, passed away from this life on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was 82 years old. Barbara was born July 24, 1937 in Oklahoma City, OK, the youngest daughter of Alva R. and Dorothy M. (Mackey) Bragg. Her K-12 Education was in Ponca...

www.poncacitynow.com

poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Ruth Riley

Ruth Riley of Ponca City, Oklahoma, died Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, at her home at the age of 79 years. Services are pending with Roberts and Son Funeral Home.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Robert “Hozok” Martin, Sr.

Robert “Hozok” Martin, Sr. February 25, 1957 ~ May 22, 2022 (age 65) Robert Martin, Sr. “Hozok” of Ponca City, Oklahoma, left this world on May 22, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Integris Baptist Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 65 years young. He entered this gracious world on February 25, 1957. He resided in Ponca City with his beloved wife LouAnn Biggoose Martin, where they began their family of two sons and two daughters, all of the home. Robert was born to the late Tony Martin and Esther (Little) Martin of Wewoka, Oklahoma. He attended the Chilocco Indian School and proceeded on to college at NOC in Tonkawa. Robert was a proud member of the Seminole Nation and a clans member of the Bird Clan.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Laura Bearrunner

Laura De Ann “Ite waste win” Bearrunner passed away May 21st, 2022 in Ponca City Oklahoma. She was 57 years old. She was born on April 13th 1965 to Cordelia Blindman in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was raised in Vallejo, California. Later, Laura moved back to Oklahoma where she met her loving husband. She loved spending time with her husband and their cats.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for John Coble

December 23, 1942 ~ May 22, 2022 (age 79) John L. Coble, 79, beloved Husband, father, and grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on May 22, 2022. He entered this world on December 23, 1942 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. born to Alfred Luther Coble and Mary Jannetta (Kindrick) Coble. He met Cecelia May Pepper and the two were wed on September 22, 1962 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Johnny enjoyed fishing and watching John Wayne movies in his spare time, as well as playing rummy with Cecelia.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Chuck Bowman Makes Book Donation to PCPS

Former Ponca City High School graduate and 2018 Ponca City High School Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee, Charles (Chuck) Bowman’s life is recounted in his new coffee table book, “Godly Influence On and Off the Field,” which chronicles his life in sports and as a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Youth Fishing Clinic is June 7th at Lake Ponca

Ponca City Parks & Recreation is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife to host a free fishing clinic for boys and girls 5-12 years old. You’ll learn all the tricks like baiting hooks, making perfect casts, and how to reel in the big ones. It’s the perfect time...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 05/26/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings May 13-17

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail May 13-17 include:. Charles Jerae Arkeketa, 20, BIA hold. Cecilia Esperanza Arriaga, 25, Ponca City, uttering forged instruments. Keith Wayne Beard, 34, Blackwell, firearm charges. Jacob Joseph Norman Begs His Own, 22, aggravated...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

13 Arrested in Methamphetamine Trafficking Stint

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) worked in tandem with the Bartlesville Police Department to shut down a large methamphetamine trafficking organization. OBN Spokesperson Mark Woodward says agents and officers served 13 arrest warrants this morning on individuals tied to the investigation that was launched last fall. Woodward had this to say on the alleged crime:
BARTLESVILLE, OK

