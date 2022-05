We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Got backyard barbecues and summer projects on the brain? Stock up stat at The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale — it includes discounts up to 50% on power tools, gas grills, lawn and garden products, major appliances and just about everything else a savvy homeowner needs to kick off the season.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO