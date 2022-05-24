Obituary for Bob Sherbon

Robert “Hozok” Martin, Sr. February 25, 1957 ~ May 22, 2022 (age 65) Robert Martin, Sr. “Hozok” of Ponca City, Oklahoma, left this world on May 22, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Integris Baptist Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 65 years young. He entered this gracious world on February 25, 1957. He resided in Ponca City with his beloved wife LouAnn Biggoose Martin, where they began their family of two sons and two daughters, all of the home. Robert was born to the late Tony Martin and Esther (Little) Martin of Wewoka, Oklahoma. He attended the Chilocco Indian School and proceeded on to college at NOC in Tonkawa. Robert was a proud member of the Seminole Nation and a clans member of the Bird Clan.
