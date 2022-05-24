ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Where Camelot Began—Rose Kennedy at Renaissance Theaterworks in Milwaukee

Cover picture for the articleChicago-based actor Linda Reiter is bringing her acclaimed portrayal of Rose Kennedy to Milwaukee in Rose: An Intimate Evening with Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy. The show, written by Laurence Leamer, is being produced by Renaissance Theaterworks through June 5. Rose catches the Kennedy matriarch in 1969 at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts,...

Third Coast Review

Review: Tragic Hunchback Is Grand Finale to Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre Season

Guest review by Anne Siegel. Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre ends its 62nd season with a musical that was nearly 30 years in the making: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, created by Chicago-based Dennis DeYoung, co-founder of the rock music band, Styx. The Wisconsin premiere of this new musical continues through June 12 in Skylight’s Cabot Theatre, located near the city’s Summerfest grounds on the lakefront.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 5/26 and Beyond

Warm days are back again just in time for Memorial Day weekend (and the Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony & Parade on Saturday) and of course there is something great going on in Chicago! And with the pandemic numbers staying relatively low (but rising a bit), it’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse).
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Interview: Filmmaker Stefan Forbes on Toxic Masculinity, Hostage Negotiations and Finding the Story in Hold Your Fire

In the 2008 documentary Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story, director Stefan Forbes painted a portrait of a political player whom he considered a force against all things good and right. But in his latest work, Hold Your Fire, Forbes has opted to place the spotlight on a person he considers a force for positive change—a NYPD psychologist named Harvey Schlossberg, whose techniques in conflict resolution led to what is now the modern-day practice of hostage negotiation. His methods were first employed during a 1973 standoff in Brooklyn, during which Shu’aib Raheem and his three friends (all young Muslim men) attempted to steal guns for self-defense. The incident sparked the longest hostage siege in NYPD history and could have easily turned into a bloodbath.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Feature: Beautiful Bronzeville Explored by TikTok Historian Dilla for the CHF

The Chicago Humanities Festival sponsored a bus tour of Chicago’s South Side, the “Black Belt,” for the spring Public-themed series. Hosted by “TikTok historian” Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, the two-hour tour began and ended at the DuSable Museum of African American History, and highlighted the history of Chicago’s vital and historic Bronzeville neighborhood, a name coined after James Gentry called Black women’s skin bronze.
CHICAGO, IL
Preview: Chicago Media Project’s Doc10 Film Festival Returns with Acclaimed, Essential Filmmaking

Chicago’s only all-documentary film festival, Doc10, has truly established itself over the last seven years as one of the top-tier non-fiction festivals in the nation. Taking place this year primarily at the Davis Theater, May 19-22 (hopefully it will eventually grow to become a weeklong festival sometime soon), Doc 10 has again programmed ten of the best documentaries from events like Sundance, Tribeca, Hot Docs, DOC NYC, and other established festivals. Created by CMP (Chicago Media Project), the event is designed to be the first—sometimes only—opportunity for Chicago-area residents to see these vital and moving films in theaters. This year’s program also includes a two-hour documentary shorts program on Sunday, May 22, at 1pm at the Gene Siskel Film Center, giving audiences the chance to discover the next breakout doc filmmakers from around the world. Third Coast Review had the opportunity to preview nearly all of the ten feature docs at this year’s Doc10.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Grossman Ensemble Gives a Dull Performance

One of the leading incubators of new music in Chicago is housed at the Chicago Center of Contemporary Composition at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park. The 13-member Grossman Ensemble works with composers in the creation of new music in a truly collaborative fashion. Composers have a variety of sounds and timbers at their disposal, including string quartet, piano, harp, flute, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, horn, and two percussionists.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: The CSO Under the Baton of Karina Canellakis Delivers the Goods

What kind of concert starts with an 11-minute introductory piece that ends up getting two ovations? A Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert that opens with Brio by Chicago-based composer Augusta Read Thomas. It was a fabulous opening to a concert that also included Kirill Gerstein playing Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in a-minor, op 54, and Richard Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life), op 40. Waving the baton was Karina Canellakis, who is making her CSO debut this weekend. It made for a delightful way to spend a Thursday evening, even if the performance had some flaws.
CHICAGO, IL
Review: Forothermore, a Breathtaking Exhibit of the Beauty and Grief of Nick Cave’s Art, Now at the MCA

Nick Cave’s art is gloriously, spectacularly colorful and joyous. Your first view of the gallery array of Soundsuits is thrilling, even if you have met a Soundsuit before. This army of figures is diverse and visually exciting. But it’s not all just pleasing imagery. Underlying the beauty of the work are themes in which Cave addresses pressing social issues related to race, gender, sexuality and class. His first Soundsuits were created in response to the police beating of Rodney King in 1991. Forothermore traces artistic themes and the artist’s evolving interests over three decades, with works from as early as 1989.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Open Heart Chicago: An Anthology of Chicago Writing

One of the many gifts of Vincent Francone’s new anthology of Chicago stories, Open Heart Chicago, is learning what it’s like to wander around Marquette Park while tripping on acid. The back alleys between “Kedzie and Troy, south of 73rd, north of 74th” turn into “Elysian fields” and orange and pink light (which might or might not be just air pollution) wallow around the park’s lagoon. This is something gorgeous, but terrifying. Is this the best moment of his life? The dazed narrator of Gint Aras’ story, “The Parabola of a Single Bullet Shot into the Night Sky,” asks this question as he looks for his grandmother, who “kind of looked like W.C. Fields” and “enjoyed a quart of Seagram’s every Sunday after Mass.” Even under mind-altering substances, it sounds like it would be hard to miss her.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Poem: The Voice

June Sawyers wrote this poem—as a way to record her experience— after listening to a musician named Andrew perform in Printers Row. We strain to listen and then we recognize the familiar melodies. Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me”. The Righteous Brothers. What initially sounds like a...
CHICAGO, IL
Review: Augusta Read Thomas’ New Release Captures the Breadth of Her Musical Palette with a Regular Dose of Sunshine

Chicago-based composer Augusta Read Thomas has issued a new release comprised of several recent compositions. Bell Illuminations has a wide variety of ensemble configurations and illustrates the breadth of her compositional reach. Tying it all together is Thomas’ overall sunny disposition. It’s very easy for composers to use atonal settings to scream at creation. Thomas’ music, mixing tonality and atonality, is hopeful and inspiring.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Wired by Kinetic Light Smashes Barriers and Demonstrates Equitable Artistic Access

Projections of light traced the movements of the dancers on the floor, shadows of them spinning and bouncing in their chairs were cast along the sidewalls of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) theater. Artistic director and performer Alice Sheppard and her fellow artists (dancers Jerron Herman and Laurel Lawson) are Kinetic Light, a company that performed the world premier of Wired May 5-7 to Chicago audiences ecstatic for the return of movement and stage shows (the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Edlis Neeson Theater has been closed for two full years). Kinetic Light’s work challenges ideas of movement and dance by presenting works through the lens of disability and breaking new ground for what is possible for movement artists, tipping into the realm of circus with aerial performances, and blending dance with powerful thematic explorations.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Third Coast Percussion Releases Their CD Perspectives With an Excellent Performance

No musical techniques benefit more from visual performance than percussion. The number of ways that percussionists can produce sounds is limited only by the number of objects humans and nature have created. Many objects are deliberately made for making music. Some objects produce sounds that are not intended for making music. Most objects are not intended for making sounds at all. Even to the well-trained musician, the item being used to make a sound on a recording is not always obvious. A live performance allows one, for example, to watch a performer rub water-filled bowls or move a bow across a marimba or crotales.
CHICAGO, IL
Review: With The Old Man and the Pool, Mike Birbiglia Returns to a Winning Formula of Heart and Humor

Over the last 15 years or so, chances are you’ve come across comedian, author, filmmaker, podcaster and storyteller Mike Birbiglia. It could be you’ve been a fan of his (like me) since Sleepwalk with Me, the story about his issues with sleeping through the night that first put him on the map (if you’re not familiar, look it up—it’s a delightful doozie). Or it could be he’s one of those actors you’ve noticed but could never quite name; since 2011, he’s had roles in Your Sister’s Sister, The Fault in our Stars, Trainwreck and others, plus recurring roles in “Orange is the New Black” and “Billions.” But where he’s truly at home is on a stage on his own, just a stool to occasionally (and strategically) recline on and the wide expanse of space around him to fill by spinning his latest yarn like a modern-day Mark Twain, with lessons to impart by way of relatable, entertaining and surprisingly poignant anecdotes.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: Anita Hill Talks About Need to Believe Women in Chicago Humanities Festival Event

The Chicago Humanities Festival has been offering in-person programs under the spring theme of “Public.” Two programs on May 7 at the UIC Dorin Center featured law professor Anita Hill talking about her new book Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence and sharing her first-hand knowledge of Supreme Court corruption. Later in the day, Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch chatted about her new book Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir, and discussed her direct knowledge of executive branch corruption.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review/Preview: Pianist Sergei Babayan’s Great Performance on Tuesday Gives an Insight into How He Will Perform Tonight

It is always a good sign to find myself perspiring in the middle of a performance in a venue with a working air conditioner. This is exactly what happened during pianist Sergei Babayan’s recital at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston on Tuesday evening. While part of the Bach Week Festival, the program, which had been revised from the one originally published, was more geared toward the romantic composers who flourished 100 years after Bach’s time.
EVANSTON, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Music of the Baroque Pays Homage to the Brothers Haydn… and Mozart

Music of the Baroque finished their 2021-22 season at Harris Theater on Monday with The Brothers Haydn, a program centered on Joseph Haydn and his younger brother Michael. The older Haydn perfected the symphony, string quartet, piano sonata, and many other classical music forms, which has made him a pinnacle of music history. His younger brother Michael was also a prolific composer. Unlike his older brother’s music, Michael Haydn’s music was not printed or publicized in his lifetime. It was obscure when it was written toward the end of the 18th century, and it remains that way today.
SKOKIE, IL
Third Coast Review

