Review: Where Camelot Began—Rose Kennedy at Renaissance Theaterworks in Milwaukee

Over the last 15 years or so, chances are you’ve come across comedian, author, filmmaker, podcaster and storyteller Mike Birbiglia. It could be you’ve been a fan of his (like me) since Sleepwalk with Me, the story about his issues with sleeping through the night that first put him on the map (if you’re not familiar, look it up—it’s a delightful doozie). Or it could be he’s one of those actors you’ve noticed but could never quite name; since 2011, he’s had roles in Your Sister’s Sister, The Fault in our Stars, Trainwreck and others, plus recurring roles in “Orange is the New Black” and “Billions.” But where he’s truly at home is on a stage on his own, just a stool to occasionally (and strategically) recline on and the wide expanse of space around him to fill by spinning his latest yarn like a modern-day Mark Twain, with lessons to impart by way of relatable, entertaining and surprisingly poignant anecdotes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO