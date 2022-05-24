ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Rise ‘n Roll named overall fan favorite in national donut contest

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — An Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut...

985theriver.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Good News: Dawson's on Main

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Southside Times

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fishers, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Avon, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 8 Types of Hawks in Indiana

Indiana boasts a wide range of ecosystems, including forests, wetlands, and aquatic ecosystems, that provide habitats for numerous birds and mammals. Approximately 413 species of birds live within the state. More than 260 species occasionally visit the state each year. The Hoosier state is home to some of the most...
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

$39M Expansion Announced Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...
ANDERSON, IN
indyschild.com

8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Wxin#The Overall Fan Favorite#Greatest Unique Toppings
WISH-TV

Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Ready to Swing into Action

Developers of a $30 million golf and entertainment venue expect to open for business on July 15. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment says the 60,000-square-foot facility on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis feature a three-story golf range, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. In an interview with Around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
985theriver.com

Estimated $1 million of cocaine found in tractor-trailer

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Florida men are facing charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer on I-70 on Thursday and found an estimated nearly $1 million of cocaine. The trooper stopped the tractor-trailer at MM 37 as part of a routine compliance inspection. The driver,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Samsung picks Indiana over Illinois for battery plant

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
KOKOMO, IN
biopharmadive.com

Lilly to expand, add jobs with two new factories in Indiana

Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
BOONE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy