Carol Lerp: Grateful to Laconia first responders during recent family emergency

A police officer from Derry, New Hampshire, was struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run on Saturday, according to Derry police. The officer had stopped a car on the road and was outside his vehicle when what appeared to be a small white SUV hit him and left the scene, instead continuing towards Windham, New Hampshire, police said.
A 61-year-old Pittsfield man has been arrested and accused of placing "school shooter" messages scrawled on paper plates in three communities. New Hampshire State Police said Guy Hanson was charged with a felony count of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors, including false report to law enforcement, false public alarm and criminal threatening.
MILFORD, Mass. — Police in several communities are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who’s vandalizing vehicles and then offering to help the women who are left stranded - unaware that the man offering the help actually caused the damage. Incidents have been reported...
SACO, Maine — Hateful vulgarities were spray-painted on all sides of a home on Rosewood Drive in Saco. Friday, firefighters arrived to clean up the graffiti. A father lives in the home with his son and stepdaughter. They said two Sundays ago they discovered red spray paint covering their car and messages painted on every side of the home.
Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
Police Friday shared a video of a man throwing a brick into a reporter’s Massachusetts house in the hopes that the public will help their investigation into a series of similar attacks on homes connected to two New England journalists. The May 21 video shows a man throwing a...
BARNSTEAD, N.H. -- A man was arrested Friday after multiple signs saying "school shooter" were found in Barnstead, Epsom, and Pittsfield, New Hampshire, the state's Department of Safety announced. Guy Hanson, 61, of Pittsfield, faces multiple charges. An increased amount of police officers were placed at schools in the communities...
Families experiencing homelessness are facing displacement from hotels in three Maine counties after the state changed its rental relief program this week. MaineHousing put a cap on reimbursement rates for hotel rooms and reduced the length of time someone can receive benefits from 18 months to 12 in an effort stretch funding.
BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
A man is facing a trespassing charge following a strange call for a “suspicious person” who made his way into Masconomet Regional High School through an open door. It happened earlier this month on May 13. Boxford Police say they were called to the school for a report of an individual who was driving a minivan “made to look like a dragon” and who was wearing “a black Salem MA police department civilian t-shirt.”
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — A home in New Boston is a total loss after a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to the home on River Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. and were met by flames and heavy smoke. The New Boston Fire Department said the initial...
A barn, a boat, and two vehicles were damaged in a barn fire in East Kingston late Thursday night. East Kingson Fire Chief Ed Warren said firefighters arrived at the fire on Rowell Road around 10:25 p.m., and struck a first alarm to bring in mutual aid firefighters. The fire...
ALTON — West Alton Marina is facing a wave of controversy since owner Brian Fortier, and his husband and marina manager John Murray, are both facing allegations of sexual harassment of underage employees. In addition to criminal charges, at least five victims have filed civil suits against the marina as of this writing.
FARMINGTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a deadly crash in Farmington. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Ten Rod Road. Police said three people were in the car. One of them was killed. There was no word on the conditions of...
LACONIA — Communities throughout the Lakes Region will be commemorating Memorial Day on Monday. Below is a partial list of events. Participants in the Gilford Memorial Day parade will gather at the Gilford Community Church parking lot at 9:45 a.m., and the parade will proceed to the Veterans Memorial across the street at 10 a.m. to raise the American flag and sing the National Anthem. Afterward the parade will proceed to Pine Grove Cemetery to honor fallen veterans.
Ever heard of a place where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit? Maybe such a business already exists in New England's Halloween central, aka Salem, Massachusetts, but did you know that there's one right in Dover, New Hampshire?. The Groovy...
BOSTON — A man previously connected to the South Boston drug trade and known to notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was indicted Friday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in New Hampshire decades ago, officials said.
Schools in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield had a higher police presence Friday after the discovery of signs that read "school shooter." The words "school shooter" were handwritten in black marker on "multiple" paper plates found in the three neighboring towns along Route 28, according to the state Department of Safety. Although there was no other information regarding an imminent threat state and local law enforcement increased their presence in schools.
After 26 years in downtown Portsmouth Bull Moose is moving to a bigger new location just two miles away. But it may as well be 200 miles as the entertainment retailer goes from being surrounded by the "cool" of Congress Street to the convenience of a small shopping center on Woodbury Avenue that used to house a Strawberries, the epitome of the suburban record store of the 70s and 80s.
Michael Lewis, 61, was arrested on Friday in South Boston and charged with the 1984 murder of Brian Watson, 23. Lewis was 24 at the time of the shooting. Lewis is believed to have had ties with James “Whitey” Bulger. See Press Release Below from DA’s office:
