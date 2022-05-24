Carol Lerp: Grateful to Laconia first responders during recent family emergency

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO