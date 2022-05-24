ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

1 dead, 1 arrested after Seattle bridge crash

seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says the body of a man who fell from the...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Caught on camera: Man run down in the middle of open air market

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Law enforcement authorities have released video of a road rage incident last month at Pike Place Market that turned into a near brawl in which two people were hit by a car, three different people argued, the vehicle ran into a restaurant seating table area before another man was seen wielding a hammer to damage the car.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bystander killed by gunfire at Spanaway gas station

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A woman died after she was shot during an altercation at a Spanaway gas station on Thursday night. Pierce County deputies were called at around 8:50 p.m. to the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South for a report of a woman who had been shot. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 in custody after shooting at Everett apartment complex

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West in south Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The sheriff’s office had originally announced that it was searching for one shooting suspect. According to the sheriff’s office,...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Airsoft gun causes lockdown at 2 Everett schools

EVERETT, Wash. — Cascade High School and Evergreen Middle School in Everett were locked down after school officials received a report of someone with a gun near the campuses. Everett police said the report was received shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday. Police said there was no active threat,...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 5#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Seattle Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a motorcycle crash in Everett (Everett, WA)

On Monday night, one person was killed following a DUI crash in Everett. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. near 112th Street and Evergreen Way. The early reports showed that a Honda Accord and a motorcycle crashed into each other for undetermined reasons. According to the investigators, the motorcycle rider died as a result of the collision.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest One, Seize Gun, Drugs, Cash Downtown Thursday Evening

Police recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer Downtown on Thursday evening. At around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the Downtown core witnessed a man conduct multiple drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police followed him several blocks away and told him he was under arrest. The man tried to run but officers quickly caught him. As police attempted to place him in handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun. Officers recovered the loaded weapon, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash from the suspect.
KOMO News

Bremerton Police looking for people involved in large bar fight

BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying some people involved in a large bar fight earlier this month. According to police, officers responded to reports of 200 people fighting at a bar and reports of shots fired around 1 a.m. on May 15. Police say no one was injured and the shooters have not been identified.
BREMERTON, WA
kpq.com

Dog Shot to Death After Alleged Attack in Wenatchee Tuesday

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control is investigating after a dog was shot to death in South Wenatchee Tuesday around 3:00 pm. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robb Huddleston said a man and his mother were reportedly walking on Boodry Street when three unleashed dogs approached them. One of...
WENATCHEE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Bail set at $1 million for Daleway Park murder suspect

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 25, 2022 – Today, Leif Gunnar Smith appeared in Everett District Court for the alleged murder of 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon that occurred on April 5, 2022, at Daleway Park. Bail was set for $1 million. Bridgmon’s was caught in the middle of an altercation between four individuals and gunned down as he sat in his car at Daleway Park.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Daleway Park shooting suspect arrested

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 25, 2022 – Lynnwood Detectives have made an arrest in the homicide of 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon, who was caught in the middle of an altercation between four individuals and gunned down in his car on April 5, 2022, at Daleway Park. The suspect is a 21-year-old...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy