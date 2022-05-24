1 dead, 1 arrested after Seattle bridge crash

SEATTLE — Seattle police on Thursday continued their search for the suspect who stabbed and injured two people, one of them critically, at a crowded U-District light rail station during the evening rush hour commute Wednesday. The incident has added to concerns from neighbors and business owners who crime...
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Law enforcement authorities have released video of a road rage incident last month at Pike Place Market that turned into a near brawl in which two people were hit by a car, three different people argued, the vehicle ran into a restaurant seating table area before another man was seen wielding a hammer to damage the car.
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A woman died after she was shot during an altercation at a Spanaway gas station on Thursday night. Pierce County deputies were called at around 8:50 p.m. to the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South for a report of a woman who had been shot. When...
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A Renton woman was killed and her husband was critically injured after a shooting and car crash in Mercer Island Wednesday night. Around 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, the Mercer Island Police Department and Mercer Island Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of North Mercer Way for a reported traffic accident.
EVERETT, Wash. - Officials say two people are in custody after a shooting at a south Everett apartment complex. Snohomish County deputies confirm the shooting was at an apartment on Fourth Ave. W near Everett. A victim was transported to Providence Medical Center. Two people fled in a vehicle and...
Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West in south Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The sheriff’s office had originally announced that it was searching for one shooting suspect. According to the sheriff’s office,...
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement and Tacoma City councilmembers have expressed concern over two alleged chop shops in the area. Sgt. Darren Moss, with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, says you know a chop shop when you see it: cars stripped down, no license plates, new vehicles coming in and out.
EVERETT, Wash. — Cascade High School and Evergreen Middle School in Everett were locked down after school officials received a report of someone with a gun near the campuses. Everett police said the report was received shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday. Police said there was no active threat,...
The deadly crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle’s University District this morning killed 22-year-old Jordan Shelley of Seattle. He was standing outside a disabled car on the right shoulder when a suspected drunk driver rammed the vehicle, pushing Shelley over a bridge railing and into the Ship Canal. Noon...
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found shot in his car at a Lynnwood park last month. Carl Bridgmon was a 70-year-old innocent bystander who was caught in the middle of an argument between two teenagers and two other unidentified people.
GREENBANK, Wash. — The day after Jordan Shelley was killed in a car crash on Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge, his mother, Teresa, recalled the day she met her adopted son at an Ethiopian orphanage. She said it was love at first sight. "Without any sort of reservation he just...
On Monday night, one person was killed following a DUI crash in Everett. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. near 112th Street and Evergreen Way. The early reports showed that a Honda Accord and a motorcycle crashed into each other for undetermined reasons. According to the investigators, the motorcycle rider died as a result of the collision.
Police recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer Downtown on Thursday evening. At around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the Downtown core witnessed a man conduct multiple drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police followed him several blocks away and told him he was under arrest. The man tried to run but officers quickly caught him. As police attempted to place him in handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun. Officers recovered the loaded weapon, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash from the suspect.
BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying some people involved in a large bar fight earlier this month. According to police, officers responded to reports of 200 people fighting at a bar and reports of shots fired around 1 a.m. on May 15. Police say no one was injured and the shooters have not been identified.
The westbound lane of State Route 20 at Helmick Road in Skagit County was closed due to a two-car crash, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted. One passenger was airlifted to a hospital due to the severity of their injuries. The lane has since reopened. Traffic was being alternated...
Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control is investigating after a dog was shot to death in South Wenatchee Tuesday around 3:00 pm. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robb Huddleston said a man and his mother were reportedly walking on Boodry Street when three unleashed dogs approached them. One of...
LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 25, 2022 – Today, Leif Gunnar Smith appeared in Everett District Court for the alleged murder of 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon that occurred on April 5, 2022, at Daleway Park. Bail was set for $1 million. Bridgmon’s was caught in the middle of an altercation between four individuals and gunned down as he sat in his car at Daleway Park.
LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 25, 2022 – Lynnwood Detectives have made an arrest in the homicide of 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon, who was caught in the middle of an altercation between four individuals and gunned down in his car on April 5, 2022, at Daleway Park. The suspect is a 21-year-old...
Car theft victims want to know who is responsible for what they’re calling a “chop shop” operating in plain sight beneath Seattle’s First Avenue Bridge. According to King County property records, the parcels of land right next to the Duwamish River, overrun by trash and dozens of stripped cars, are jointly owned by both the state and the city of Seattle.
