ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Baxter County jurors will not meet Wednesday

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaxter County jurors in groups A and B will not...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Boil order issued for portion of Newton County

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Newton County. Parthenon Water Association had a water line break and will be conducting tank maintenance. The areas impacted are Bobby Hudson for the customers on Gum Springs Road., customers served by the Gum Springs Road tank, Smith Mt. Road., Lone Beech Road., and Murray Road.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

John Montgomery re-elected for Baxter County Sheriff

Incumbent Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery has been re-elected for his ninth term.Montgomery defeated opponents Henry Campfield and John L. Pate by receiving 69% of votes between the three. Henry Campfield received 22% of votes, and John Pate received 9%. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis met with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man charged in violent domestic incident wants bond lowered

A Gassville man whose charges include kidnapping and terroristic threatening stemming from a domestic altercation appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Lee Upchurch is requesting that his $100,000 bond be lowered. Deputy Public Defender James Wallace said after talking to witnesses to the event and with prosecutors,...
GASSVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Baxter County, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Election: What went wrong, how it was handled

Technology difficulties, misplaced jump drives and a few bumps in the road made up the 2022 Primary Election for Baxter County with results not being completed until after 11:30. Election commissioners Judy Garner and Bob Bodenhamer sat down with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis after the results...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marion County voters elect new judge, sheriff

After being delayed because of technical difficulties, Marion County election officials were able to get votes counted Wednesday morning for the Primary election. Those votes mean there will be a new judge. The complete but unofficial returns show challenger Jason Stumph will become the new Marion County Judge January 1...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man once arrested while soaking in hot tub sentenced to prison

A rural Mountain Home man who has been arrested in connection with the theft of vehicles from Arkansas and Missouri, five trailers in Missouri as well as with stealing items from the vehicles he took appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Forty-two-year-old Jeremiah Dean Partee pled guilty to the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

19-year-old arrested after pursuit through Taney, Boone counties

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Woodley has been arrested following a police chase through Taney and Boone Counties. According to the probable cause affidavit dispatch notified officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department of a Taney County Official in pursuit of a vehicle traveling South on U.S. Highway 65 towards Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLO

Memorial Day ceremony set for Monday in MH; 9/11 memorial dedication to follow

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled for Monday morning at 11 at the Mountain Home Plaza 2000 across from the Baxter County Courthouse. The North Central Arkansas Veterans Council will sponsor this year’s event. The Alley-White American Legion Post 52 will be the host organization, with Commander Lisa Gunter serving as the master of ceremonies.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Gattis put on probation and will enter rehab facility

A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, pled guilty to drug-related charges and was put on probation for 120 months. Thirty-one-year-old Tommy Dwight Gattis will also enter a residential addiction treatment facility in Eureka Springs, according to his lawyers, Emily Reed of Mountain Home and Gray Dellinger of Melbourne.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

2 area fatal accidents reported Friday

Two fatal accidents were reported Friday in the area. Nineteen-year-old Thomas Bassham of Salem was killed in a one-vehicle accident during the morning hours in Fulton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Bassham was north of Salem on Arkansas Highway 395 when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and struck a tree. The weather was cloudy, but the road was dry at the time of the 6:51 a.m. accident.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Grand jury indictment issued for Ozark County woman

Rhonda Sprague (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A woman arrested in connection with a double shooting in the Caney Mountain area has been issued a grand jury indictment. Following the indictment, a warrant for the arrest of Rhonda Sprague of Gainesville was issued May 20. Sprague was...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Local State Troopers recognized with commendations

Official Commendations were presented to local State Troopers for actions and work in the performance of their duties, according to Arkansas State Police. An Official Commendation may be presented to a department employee for exemplary service when the employee, through diligence and perseverance, performs beyond the call of duty. The Official Commendation Award is not limited to the protection of life and property or the apprehension of criminals, but may include performing assigned duties over a period of time or performing specific tasks in an exemplary manner.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Jury trial cancelled for man who decides he is guilty

A jury trial set Tuesday for a 22-year-old Mountain Home man charged with administering a savage beating to another jail inmate was made unnecessary when he decided to plead guilty. Potential jurors who had gathered for the trial in Baxter County Circuit Court were sent home. Devontae James Sipps was...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Gary B.: Amazing win without a runoff for Leslie Rutledge

It had to be one of the amazing wins without a runoff in quite a while in Arkansas politics, if ever. In this week’s six-person Republican primary race for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor, Leslie Rutledge garnered over 55% of the vote to win the office without a runoff. Rutledge received 75% of the vote in her home county of Independence.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Fire results in total loss to unoccupied structure near state line

Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. An unoccupied structure near the state line in Baxter County was a total loss after it caught fire late Thursday afternoon. A 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District spokesperson says the cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the spokesperson, the...
GAMALIEL, AR
KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Earthquake reported in northern Marion County

A minor earthquake has been reported in northern Marion County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 6.9 miles southwest of Pontiac, Missouri Wednesday morning at 2:20. The location is 19.1 miles west-northwest of Mountain Home, 27.4 miles east-northeast of Harrison and 31.8 miles east-southeast of Branson.
MARION COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy