Baxter County jurors will not meet Wednesday

Official Commendations were presented to local State Troopers for actions and work in the performance of their duties, according to Arkansas State Police. An Official Commendation may be presented to a department employee for exemplary service when the employee, through diligence and perseverance, performs beyond the call of duty. The Official Commendation Award is not limited to the protection of life and property or the apprehension of criminals, but may include performing assigned duties over a period of time or performing specific tasks in an exemplary manner.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO