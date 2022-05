The 2nd Annual Nevada Outdoor School Fire and Ice Golf Scramble Fundraiser was a great success due to the support of our communities and our sponsors! We offer a big thank you to Stuart Title for sponsoring the sweet Titleist Pro V1X golf balls given out to all the players and MedX AirOne for jumping on board to be our main event sponsor. We are thankful to Karl Young and Elko Realty for covering some of the green fees for players. We also extend huge gratitude to Elko Broadcasting, Everything Elko and the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority whose generosity saved us on advertising expenses for our event.

ELKO, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO