ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, FL

Police: Florida reportedly woman set house on fire with child inside

By S. Brady Calhoun
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kprpy_0fp3qno800

CORRECTION: The date of the crime was incorrectly reported in the initial report. It has been corrected in this version.

FOUNTAIN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Fountain woman set her curtains on fire and tried to burn her house down while an 11-year-old was inside the home, according to court records.

On April 16, Summer Dykes, 43, of the 17000 block of Pine Grove used lighter fluid to start the fire, the records state. When one of the people in the home tried to put the fire out she told him not to.

The child suffered burn marks on his feet during the incident, the report states.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher dead in Texas school shooting, Gov. Abbott says

Deputies interviewed Dykes after the incident and she said she was trying to burn the house down.

“She explained that it was her house and she could do what she wanted,” the affidavit states.

Dykes was arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson. She is scheduled to have her first appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
navarrenewspaper.com

HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

On 05/26/2022 16:17 hours, the Midway Fire District was dispatched to the 4300 block of Soundside Drive for a residential structure fire. Upon their arrival, there was a well involved fire in the attic. Crews made access to the interior, as Ladder 36 set up to vent the roof. The fire engulfed the 2nd floor attic space and quickly spread to the front of the home.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Authorities investigating Walton High School threat

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department said there will be additional officers at the county’s schools on Thursday after a threat, according to a Facebook post. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Walton High School where an unknown person wrote a “vague” statement in the girl’s bathroom referencing […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Alabama residents are in custody in Holmes County after drugs and stolen property were found in their vehicle, according to Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies report on May 24th, a deputy pulled the car over on Alex Brown Road. We’re told the driver,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man who ran from Tallahassee Police officers during a traffic stop was eventually apprehended on the side of Interstate-10. A large police presence could be seen on the shoulder of I-10 near the Monroe Exit in Tallahassee around 8:30 Thursday night. A TPD spokesperson said...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fountain, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Walton deputies respond after school threat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton High School students had extra law enforcement on campus Thursday for their last day of school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DeFuniak Springs Police Department responded with a heavier presence on the Walton High School campus after finding a written threat on the girl’s bathroom wall. Local […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for May 25, 2022

Justin Butler, 21, Alford, Florida: Two counts of exposure of sexual organs: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Bell, 19, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Albert Brincefield, 41, Tallahassee, Florida: Breach of peace: Marianna Police Department,. Lamar Washington, 52, Marianna, Florida: Retail theft, resisting...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

New arrests made in Panama City Beach riot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that 15 more people have now been charged in connection to a riot at Walmart on Front Beach Road back in March. Using social media, the PCBPD identified the suspects, all from Alabama. They are between the ages of 17 and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Wmbb#Wgno News App
WJHG-TV

Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicles when hired as a contractor. Springfield Police say they received a complaint about Frank Charles Pollara, 79, contracting without a license. Police say Pollara represented himself to the victim as a contractor and stole a camper and car.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies get scenario based training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies grabbed their gear and old cars on Tuesday and headed out to their training facility. Deputies participated in several real-life based training scenarios. Lieutenant James Vestal said all the exercises completed Tuesday were based on real past events, whether that be in this area or from another part of the United States.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started out as dinner at a local restaurant to celebrate an upcoming graduation quickly became an emotional reunion. “I knew something was up, something had to be up,” Royce Bailey said. Sergeant Trent Bailey has been deployed and unable to see his family...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Transformer blows during graduation, Deputies come to the rescue

We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Man falls through ceiling in Milton home

A family living in The Moors off Avalon Boulevard had a scare the night of Saturday, May 21. Shea Riles and her family were trying to settle in for the evening when they heard noises coming from the attic—a man ended up falling through the ceiling and into the room of Riles’s daughter.
Florida Phoenix

This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able

Quality Journalism for Critical Times June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, or as I like to call it, “Mother Nature’s annual reminder that Florida is trying to kill us.” Hurricanes making landfall, shark bites, sinkholes, lightning strikes — we lead the nation in all of these deadly categories. Yet people keep flocking here like lemmings, trying to […] The post This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy