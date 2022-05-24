Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was some excitement this afternoon at the Rochester Airport. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the...therockofrochester.com
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was some excitement this afternoon at the Rochester Airport. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the...therockofrochester.com
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0