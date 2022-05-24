ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Smoke in Plane’s Cabin Prompts Rochester Fire Dept. Response

By Andy Brownell
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was some excitement this afternoon at the Rochester Airport. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

2 Students Injured in Winona Area School Bus Crash

There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Closes Northbound 52 Near Zumbrota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 has been completely closed to traffic in an area just south of Zumbrota because of a traffic crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation established a detour that is routing all northbound traffic east on 490th Street and then north on 195th Avenue before heading back to you Highway 52 on Goodhue County Road 10 into Zumbrota. MnDOT is indicating the detour could be in place for several hours.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Injured When 2 Semi-Trucks Sideswipe SUV on I-90

Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona woman was taken to a hospital this morning after her vehicle was sideswiped by two semi-trucks. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Lori Utecht was driving east on I-90 when her SUV was hit on both sides by two different semi-trucks. The drivers of both rigs did not stop and continued driving east on the freeway.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cabin#Dept#Aircraft#Accident#The Fire Department
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Struck by Vehicle at SE Minnesota Highway Rest Stop

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup in the parking lot of a highway rest stop in southeastern Minnesota. The 71-year-old man was walking in the parking lot at the Dresbach Welcome Center in Winona County when he was hit by the pickup around 4:30 PM. The State Patrol identified the man as 71-year-old Philip Conrad of La Crosse.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Police Investigating Report of Gunfire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in southeast Rochester. Police said officers were called to the 1500 block of 10th Street SE just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. A witness told officers that a subject was driving west on 10th street and shooting a handgun out the window.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

‘Safe City Nights’ Returns To Rochester This Summer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Safe City Nights is back for 2022 and the Rochester Police Department released the details of this year’s events. Safe City Nights is a summer series of community engagement events across the City of Rochester. This summer’s Safe City Nights includes six gatherings, one...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two People Charged After 3,000 Fentanyl Pills Found During Traffic Stop in Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people have been charged with drug-related crimes after over 3,000 Fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Faribault. According to a news release from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, agents received information that 31-year-old Christopher Payne was involved in the sales of Fentanyl and illegally in possession of firearms in Faribault.
FARIBAULT, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

MPCA Fines 3M $2.8 Million For Minnesota Hazardous Waste Violations

A major Minnesota employer is being fined more than $2.8 million for violating pollution-related regulations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the civil penalty stems from a two-year investigation involving a series of hazardous waste violations at the 3M plant in Cottage Grove. It found numerous violations dating back to 1996 involving materials sent to the facilities incinerator, the storage of about 1300 containers of hazardous waste, releases from damaged storage containers, and a variety of infractions concerning testing for hazardous materials in the plant's waste stream and failing to meet the requirements of the permits issued for operating the facility.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway 63 south of Racine and a mini-van was traveling west on 280th Street just before 5:30 p.m.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Top Stores For Great And Unusual Gifts In Rochester Area

8 Stores in Rochester, Minnesota That Have Perfect (and sometimes unusual) Gifts!. Remember when The Mouse was open in Rochester, Minnesota in the Miracle Mile? It was one of my favorite stores to visit. This was also one of my go-to spots when I was looking for a unique gift for someone - teachers, family member birthdays, a neighbor that needed a little pick-me-up. I knew when I walked inside "The Mouse", I would be greeted with smiles and also amazing treasures that would make someone else smile too. Although that store is no longer open, Rochester does have some pretty amazing shops that offer a variety of amazing and unique gifts!
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Opening Statements Today in Trial of Minnesota Clinic Gunman

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The jury selected for the Gregory Ulrich trial last week is scheduled to hear opening statements from the prosecution and defense today. The 68-year-old man is accused of a mass shooting at a central Minnesota Clinic last year that resulted in the death of a former Rochester woman. 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay was working at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo and was among the five people who Ulrich allegedly shot. She was the mother of two young children and previously was employed by the Mayo Clinic.
BUFFALO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Public Transit Changes Are Just Days Away

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Some big changes are coming soon for those who use Rochester Public Transit. The city-operated transportation provider will launch a new schedule for all routes on June 5th. At the same time, there will be changes at the RPS downtown hub. Three stops located...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy