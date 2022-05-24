ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's Dad, Reportedly Suffers Stroke

By David Moye
 3 days ago

Thomas Markle , the estranged father of Meghan Markle , reportedly suffered a stroke Monday night.

The 77-year-old father of the Duchess of Sussex was taken to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, via an ambulance that crossed the Mexican border from Tijuana, TMZ first reported .

Markle was reportedly unable to speak and had to write down his symptoms for the EMTs.

Markle’s other daughter, Samantha Markle, confirmed the stroke to British broadcaster GB News .

“My father is recovering in hospital. He just needs peace and rest,” she said.

Before the stroke, Markle was planning to travel to the U.K. to witness some of the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as a guest of GB News, the outlet reported.

Neither Prince Harry or Meghan had released a statement about her father as of Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

DAWF
2d ago

This article doesn't say if she checked on her dad or not! Stop assuming she don't care it's none of our business. That's a family affair, not a public one, we don't need to know that much info about nobody! All of us should have enough on our own plate to sort out, than to be up in hers! Prayer for his speedy recovery.

D'yonne Hines
2d ago

Everyone is so quick to judge her. There are three sides to the story- Meghan, her Dad & the truth, which God knows. And, last I checked, NOT ONE PERSON ON THIS THREAD IS GOD! So how ever you see fit, send prayers for her dad. AND, THAT'S ON MARY HAD A LITTLE LAMB!

Tell No Lies
2d ago

A real medical episode this time?!? Watch them blame it on Meghan too..... Probably want her to cover his medical bills as well...

