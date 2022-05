California-based real estate agency KBS Capital Markets has closed two leases at its Offices at Greenhouse in Houston, Texas. The firm successfully renewed the property’s second-largest tenant, J. Connor Consulting, in the second quarter of 2021, according to a press release on its recent portfolio update meeting. The lease on the 32,066-square-foot building has been extended from 2023 to 2031.

