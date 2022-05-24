East Limestone coach on leave after 2nd arrest for DUI in 2 years

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 25, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
May 20
unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Pilot Light Inc; 4th St. SE; catalytic converter; $300
May 22
theft of property – 4th degree, criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $357
Arrests
May 24
Gardner, Ryan D; 29
resisting arrestattempt to elude police officertheft of property – 4th degreeunlawful possession of marijuana – 2nd degreereckless endangerment
Martin, Kasey K; 51
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Scott, Jeffery L; 42
burglary – 3rd degreeUsing false identity to avoid prosecution
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
