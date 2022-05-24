East Limestone coach on leave after 2nd arrest for DUI in 2 years

A Cherokee County woman was placed under arrest and transported to jail following a single vehicle crash around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Cedar Bluff Police Chief Brody Moses informed WEIS Radio News the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra left Sewell Ferry Road – crashed into a sign post with three signs – then struck a tree. The driver, identified as 19 year old Jade Pruitt of Centre, refused medical treatment and was subsequently placed under arrest – charged with DUI/Any Substance, with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and one count of the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

CENTRE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO