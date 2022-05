Click here to read the full article. Fact: Sara, Ava et al. were in the custody of the Time Police when what would be Legends of Tomorrow‘s final season came to a close. Fact: The Flash is the last remaining Arrowverse series whose characters regularly interacted with the Legends. Proposition: What if The Flash next season had a “crossover” of sorts in which Barry & Co. get wind of their friends being jailed, and stage a superheroic prison break? Out of the 19 dramas The CW aired this TV season, Legends ranked No. 9 in audience and trailed only All American, The Flash...

TV SERIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO