ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump tries to influence Georgia primaries

heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump hoped to avoid a stinging defeat in the Georgia governor's race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decided the fate of the former president's hand-picked candidate to lead one of the most competitive political...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Georgia election results - live: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mr Trump’s former no 2, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Republican#Gop#Hyundai Motor
ESPN

Herschel Walker wins Georgia's Republican Senate primary

Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker won Georgia's GOP Senate primary on Tuesday. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans: Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler, retired brigadier general Jon McColumn, contractor and Air Force veteran Kelvin King and former state Rep. Josh Clark.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Key tests in primaries in several states: CBS News Flash May 24, 2022

Voters in five states are heading to the polls for primaries Tuesday, but the key race to watch is in the battleground state of Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is opposing Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue. There are also critical Republican primaries in Alabama and tests for both progressives and the Bush political dynasty in Texas. Starbucks is closing all its stores in Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. And New York City's last remaining pay phone has been removed. It next heads to a museum.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy