2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County election officials will recount the ballots from all 40 precincts in the county's District 2 because of an Election Day issue that led to confusion about vote totals. The DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office announced it will do the recount on Saturday at...
ATLANTA - The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor now has a Republican candidate. Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller has conceded the race to frontrunner State Sen. Burt Jones, who was back by former President Trump. Jones led the polls on Tuesday with just over 50% of...
ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said he is ready to debate Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker. The incumbent senator said he will commit to three debates with the Georgia football legend between now and November. Warnock and Walker earned their respective party’s candidacy this past Tuesday, but Walker...
ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
Lucy McBath gives thanks in her celebratory speech after winning the 2022 Georgia primary. McBath is looking to claim a seat for Atlanta's Seventh Congressional District. She will go up against the winner of the Republican primary in November's election.
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Cityhood was on the ballot in Cobb County. The areas of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings were vying for cityhood. All three were voted down. For months, cityhood has been a hot topic in the country. Officials there held numerous county-sponsored town halls, and dedicated a portion of their website to information on cityhood.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - It has been more than three months since Ciera Breland, a 31-year-old Indiana mother, was last seen leaving her mother-in-law's home in Johns Creek with her husband. Breland was last seen on the evening of Feb. 24, the Johns Creek Police Department said. Ciera was with...
ATLANTA - Many school districts will be increasing security starting Wednesday morning after the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 67-year-old man who may be in Monroe County. Edward Lee Knight was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Dacula Road, the Gwinnett County Police say. He was going to drive to the Kroger located along Dacula Road to pick up medication.
ATLANTA - Georgia's lawmakers are responding to the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. At least 18 students and a teacher were killed inside Robb Elementary School in tiny Texas town just 75 miles from the border of Mexico. The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds.
Herschel Walker addresses his supporters by thanking them and reflecting on what's to come in his journey after winning the GOP Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He will face off against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.
Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explains in detail what steps the Texas school shooter took to kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. McCraw gives a time synopsis of the way law enforcement engaged in tactical steps to stop the gunman after facing questions and criticism on Thursday regarding how much time had passed before officials stormed into a Robb Elementary School classroom to put a stop to the gunman.
PHENIX CITY, Ga. - Georgia officials have charged an Alabama woman with fraud and multiple counts of forgery for an alleged scheme to stealing thousands from her insurance company. Officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say 29-year-old Meghin Ard of Phenix City, Alabama, has a warrant out for...
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a woman was attacked while kayaking the Tallapoosa River earlier this month. It happened on May 16 in the sandbar area in the horseshoe part of the river in between Broad Street and Liner Road. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was confronted by three men.
LILBURN, Ga. - A growing number of Georgians complain they were tricked into buying expensive rooftop solar power systems, the kind you see advertised heavily on social media. "I really hate that we’re going to have to get involved, but there’s just so many problems," explained Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. "We’re getting lit up at the commission — all five of us — about the problems people are having."
KENNESAW, Ga. - An 8-page indictment handed down late last week is shedding new light on the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course during the Fourth of July holiday weekend last year. Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and US Marshal Task Force made two arrests in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 285 earlier this year. Azariah Corbin, 19, and Dexter Cooper, 20, both of Stone Mountain, were taken into custody in Decatur on Thursday....
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 68-year-old non-verbal man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Lester Childs was last seen on Monday near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Decatur, the DeKalb County...
Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made after officers were said to believe the suspect was barricaded inside the classroom instead of being an active shooter resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism on how many children called 911 during the incident, the shooters digital footprint, and the updated timeline provided by McCraw of the steps the gunman took to enter Robb Elementary School and shoot 19 children and two teachers to death.
HOSCHTON, Ga. - An 88-year-old Georgia woman claims she’s being taken advantage of. She put down thousands of dollars last summer for a sunroom. The project still hasn’t started. Patricia Bridges thought by fall, definitely by spring, she’d be enjoying her year-round sunroom. But she’s not. In fact,...
