Dekalb County, GA

2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 3 days ago

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in...

Several Georgia primary races head to June runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Lucy McBath delivers speech after winning in Georgia primary

Lucy McBath gives thanks in her celebratory speech after winning the 2022 Georgia primary. McBath is looking to claim a seat for Atlanta's Seventh Congressional District. She will go up against the winner of the Republican primary in November's election.
GEORGIA STATE
Cityhood voted down in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Cityhood was on the ballot in Cobb County. The areas of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings were vying for cityhood. All three were voted down. For months, cityhood has been a hot topic in the country. Officials there held numerous county-sponsored town halls, and dedicated a portion of their website to information on cityhood.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: Georgia lawmakers react

ATLANTA - Georgia's lawmakers are responding to the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. At least 18 students and a teacher were killed inside Robb Elementary School in tiny Texas town just 75 miles from the border of Mexico. The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds.
UVALDE, TX
Texas elementary school shooter was not approached by law enforcement, safety official says

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explains in detail what steps the Texas school shooter took to kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. McCraw gives a time synopsis of the way law enforcement engaged in tactical steps to stop the gunman after facing questions and criticism on Thursday regarding how much time had passed before officials stormed into a Robb Elementary School classroom to put a stop to the gunman.
TEXAS STATE
Georgia PSC 'getting lit up' with complaints about home solar ripoffs

LILBURN, Ga. - A growing number of Georgians complain they were tricked into buying expensive rooftop solar power systems, the kind you see advertised heavily on social media. "I really hate that we’re going to have to get involved, but there’s just so many problems," explained Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. "We’re getting lit up at the commission — all five of us — about the problems people are having."
GEORGIA STATE
Kennesaw country club killings: 2 indicted on murder charges

KENNESAW, Ga. - An 8-page indictment handed down late last week is shedding new light on the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course during the Fourth of July holiday weekend last year. Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to...
KENNESAW, GA
2 arrested in deadly shooting along I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and US Marshal Task Force made two arrests in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 285 earlier this year. Azariah Corbin, 19, and Dexter Cooper, 20, both of Stone Mountain, were taken into custody in Decatur on Thursday....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Mattie's Call issued for missing 68-year-old DeKalb County man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 68-year-old non-verbal man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Lester Childs was last seen on Monday near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Decatur, the DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Uvalde elementary school shooting: Texas officials attempt to clarify timeline and provide critical details on shooter's steps

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made after officers were said to believe the suspect was barricaded inside the classroom instead of being an active shooter resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism on how many children called 911 during the incident, the shooters digital footprint, and the updated timeline provided by McCraw of the steps the gunman took to enter Robb Elementary School and shoot 19 children and two teachers to death.
UVALDE, TX
Elderly woman gives big-brand contractor $15K, can't get job completed

HOSCHTON, Ga. - An 88-year-old Georgia woman claims she’s being taken advantage of. She put down thousands of dollars last summer for a sunroom. The project still hasn’t started. Patricia Bridges thought by fall, definitely by spring, she’d be enjoying her year-round sunroom. But she’s not. In fact,...
HALL COUNTY, GA

