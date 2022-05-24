Twitter reacts to Johnny Davis' nationwide Taco Bell commercial

As many Wisconsin basketball fans have probably seen over the last few days, former Wisconsin guard and NBA draft prospect, Johnny Davis, debuted in his first national television commercial for Taco Bell.

In the commercial, the former Badgers’ star is selected in the draft but decides to head to Taco Bell instead after hearing the brand’s iconic bell ring on stage. This was not Davis’ first major ad campaign, as he and his brother Jordan partnered with Pepsi in promotions around the Madison, Wis., area.

Below are some of Twitter’s best reactions to Johnny Davis’ first nationwide commercial for Taco Bell:

Wisconsin fans

Wisconsin media

National media

NBA fans