Katy Garden Center blossoms new business on Greenbusch Road

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. “With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago,” says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. “We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original “Rice Blvd Food Market” store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the “Rice Village.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO