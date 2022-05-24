ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Garden Center blossoms new business on Greenbusch Road

By Asia Armour
 3 days ago
Katy Garden Center opened May 2. Located at 3218 Greenbusch Road, Katy, the business provides retail and wholesale garden and landscaping supplies. The Katy Garden Center...

Clutch City Cluckers moves into Katy

Asia joined Community Impact Newspaper in February 2022. She studied journalism at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Before relocating to Houston Texas, Asia was a freelance reporter for the Seattle Medium, one of the city's eldest and longstanding African American newspapers. She covers dining, transportation, government, business, development, education and more for Katy, Texas and South Houston. When she's not writing, she's likely trying a new restaurant or tv show.
KATY, TX
Rice Epicurean Grocer Closing After 85 Years

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. “With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago,” says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. “We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original “Rice Blvd Food Market” store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the “Rice Village.”
Kitchen Lift remodeling service to open in Cypress

Professional remodeling service Kitchen Lift will open a physical location on July 1 at 25222 Hwy. 290, Ste. 105, Cypress. The space will serve as a showroom and design center open for appointments only, providing a place for customers to visualize designs before they are installed. Kitchen Lift remodels home...
MOD Pizza now open in West Pearland

MOD Pizza opened a second location in the city of Pearland at 2810 Business Center Drive, Ste. 102, Pearland, on May 17. MOD Pizza is known for its individual, artisan-style pizzas and salads from its signature menu items to customizable pizzas made by the customer. 346-353-7606. www.modpizza.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy...
Center, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Katy, TX
Crafty Crab coming to League City & more business news

Here is a roundup of recent business news around Clear Lake and League City. Crafty Crab is still on its way to League City at 112 N. Gulf Freeway. An opening window has not been determined. The seafood restaurant, which has Houston and Pearland locations, serves catfish, shrimp, oysters, lobster and crab in a variety of styles. Crafty Crab also has locations in Florida, Maryland and other states. 832-856-1111. www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.
Chicken shop Wings of Montgomery closes Liberty Street location

The chicken wing shop Wings of Montgomery, previously known as Wings Over Montgomery, announced its closing in a May 25 Facebook post, calling it a "bittersweet" decision. Wings of Montgomery, which opened in 2020, served bone-in and boneless wings with sides including Parmesan truffle fries. Co-owner Damon Haynes previously told Community Impact Newspaper that the restaurant was dedicated to the memory of his grandfather, criminal defense attorney Richard Haynes.
5 businesses now open, coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia

Jiffy Lube will be opening its new location at 218 Smith Road, Magnolia, in late 2022, according to Joe Pienezza, a representative for developer TerraForm. Construction is expected to begin June 1. Jiffy Lube offers oil and filter changes; battery tests; and tire and brake services, all at a fast and convenient pace. www.jiffylube.com.
LA Fitness coming soon to Kingwood

LA Fitness is opening a new location in the Kings Crossing shopping center in Kingwood. Located at 4540 Kingwood Drive, the fitness center will offer weight training, personal training and a variety of classes such as Zumba, cycling and yoga. The projected opening date and official list of amenities that will be included for the Kingwood location have not yet been determined, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. 832-403-2913. www.lafitness.com.
Laurel wilt determined to be killing Kingwood trees

Laurel wilt determined to be killing Kingwood trees. Experts are now warning Texans of another tree disease called laurel wilt. You can see several trees which are already affected by laurel wilt here in Kingwood. Symptoms include leaves that droop, turn reddish or purplish and eventually turn brown and die....
New Japanese restaurant Money Cat heads to Upper Kirby

Japanese-inspired cuisine restaurant, Money Cat, is slated to open in August at 2925 Richmond Avenue, Ste. 140, Houston, just north of Levy Park in the Upper Kirby area. Money Cat owner Sherman Yeung told Community Impact Newspaper that, after taking over ownership of his first restaurant, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, and seeing the success of it, he decided he wanted to open a “polished concept” inside Houston’s inner loop. This will be Yeung's first time building a restaurant from scratch, he said.
Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located east of Pearland, celebrating anniversary

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located at 12830 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston, just out of Pearland city limits, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May. The restaurant offers Creole food, including its popular seafood gumbo bowl, stewed turkey wing with white rice and green beans, and the beef hot sausage patty po'boy. 281-416-4303. www.facebook.com/jeanniescreolesoul.
