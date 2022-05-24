ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Creek, NV

Elko man gets 20 to life in killing of Spring Creek teen

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A 20-year-old Elko County man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a Spring Creek teenager two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

A jury deliberated for two hours Monday before settling on Bryce Dickey’s sentence on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky.

Her parents had provided emotional testimony about how her death has turned their world upside down, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

Police originally treated Ujlaky’s disappearance as a runaway case after Dickey told investigators he saw her get into a green pickup truck with a tall man wearing a cowboy hat outside Spring Creek High School on March 8, 2020.

Her mother, Alisha Ujlaky, told Dickey Monday that she had waited for two years to confront him.

“I believed your ridiculous lies and your story about the green truck, and you let me come try and comfort you, knowing that you had raped and murdered my daughter,” she said.

Jim Ujlaky said it’s impossible for him to see fathers and daughters together without crying.

“I can’t watch a movie with a father and daughter without doing this,” he said through tears.

Judge Mason Simons will sentence Dickey later on the sexual assault charge, to be added to the murder sentence.

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

15-year-old Spring Creek girl missing

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Spring Creek girl. Anya McKenzie, 15, was reported missing by her mother. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anya...
SPRING CREEK, NV
8 News Now

Missing Nevada teen may be in Salt Lake City: Police

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4) – Officials say a teen who has been reported missing out of Elko County, Nevada may have possibly traveled to Salt Lake City. 15-year-old Anya McKenzie of Elko, Nevada, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. She was last seen at her […]
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

-- Kyler R. Drew, 41, of Saratoga Springs, Utah was arrested May 22, 2022 at the Chevron in West Wendover for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $14,380. -- Spencer...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

SUV driver dies in collision with truck on Interstate 80

ELKO – The driver of an SUV was killed late Thursday night on Interstate 80 when the vehicle struck the rear of a semi driving down the west side of Emigrant Pass. The crash occurred at 10:57 p.m., according to Nevada State Police. The truck blocked both westbound travel lanes, and two other vehicles crashed into guardrails trying to avoid it.
ELKO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Creek, NV
County
Elko County, NV
City
Elko, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Elko, NV
Crime & Safety
Elko County, NV
Crime & Safety
Elko Daily Free Press

Fatal crash closes I-80 west of Carlin overnight

ELKO – A fatal crash on Interstate 80 closed the freeway overnight west of Emigrant Pass. The crash at mile marker 267 near the Beowawe exit was reported shortly before 11 p.m. It blocked both westbound lanes. The Nevada Department of Transportation was advising motorists to avoid the area...
CARLIN, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko police warn parents of ‘sextortion’ danger

ELKO — The Elko Police Department released a statement Wednesday addressing a rise in “extortion/ sextortion” cases seen on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Facebook, as well as text messages. “We would like to encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers of...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Sheriff suspends search for missing 19-year-old

ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the active search for Aidan Clune in the Cherry Creek Mountain Range west of Currie. “We will continue the investigation into his disappearance until the case is solved,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon. Clune, 19, of...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
deseret.com

The Star Hotel in Elko, Nevada

Outside, downtown Elko, Nevada, is in the throes of modern bustle. The main thoroughfare, Commercial Street, is a gauntlet of leather shops and antique stores and boutiques and coffee shops. An evening stroll along the sidewalk elicits a “howdy” from a stranger. In short, it’s the modern West; a town alive with growth and cash and a horizon of possibility.
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Ap#The Elko Daily Free Press#Spring Creek High School
Elko Daily Free Press

State’s mine tax sweep rattles rural school districts

ELKO – Elko County School District reduced the final 2022-2023 budget by $4.1 million because of a loss of net proceeds of mines revenue that was swept up by the state, and Lander County’s school budget also is out a big chunk of money, along with two other rural districts.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
everythingelko.com

The 12th Annual Elko Beer Festival

The 12th Annual Elko Beer Festival will be on June 18, starting at 5 p.m. Join the Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events. We will have over 60 beer samples to experience, along with draft trailers, multiple raffle prizes, food from Las Brisas, and live music from High Jacked.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Brief warm spell to precede cool and stormy holiday weekend

ELKO – Temperatures could climb to 90 degrees this week in Elko before sliding into cool and unsettled weather for the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a high of 90 on Thursday. The warmest temperature so far this year has been 87 on May 15. Average highs this time of year are in the lower to mid-70s.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Holiday forecast: Cooling off with rain, snow showers

ELKO – What’s Memorial Day without a little snow?. The National Weather Service is predicting a cool and wet holiday weekend that includes a chance of snow showers Sunday night. Thursday’s high of 92 degrees fell 2 degrees short of breaking the record for the date. It will...
ELKO, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

916K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy