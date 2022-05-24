Police in Oklahoma Panhandle fatally shoot gun-wielding man

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Police in Guymon fatally shot a gun-wielding man who pointed the weapon at them, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

Randal Haynes, 53, of Guymon was dead at the scene of the Monday afternoon shooting in the Panhandle city about 235 miles (378 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, OSBI spokesperson Brooke Arbeitman said.

Guymon officers conducting a welfare check found Haynes holding a gun in the driveway of a home, according to Arbeitman.

Haynes put down the gun and went inside his home, then came back outside with another gun that he pointed at three officers were on the scene, but did not open fire, Arbeitman said. At least one officer opened fire, but it was not immediately clear how many officers fired at Haynes, she said.

The officers’ names were not immediately released.

The OSBI said it will provide a report to the district attorney, who will decide if the shooting was justified.