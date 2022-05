BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With May being Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, WJZ sat down with a local leader in the Korean community, who opened up about the trauma she experienced coming to the United States. For years, Sue Song suffered in silence. When she was 21 years old, she left Korea and immigrated to the U.S. for her husband. They were poor, Song did not speak English and she did not know of any Asian people around her. “I was very depressed,” Song told WJZ. “I was so lonely. So many times, I had to cry.” That complete loss of identity is traumatic...

