Villa Maria, PA

PIAA denies Villa Maria basketball appeal; team will move up to Class 5A next season

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Villa Maria's basketball program had its first transfer in more than a decade in the winter of 2020-21.

Despite that athlete never suiting up for the varsity basketball team in the two months she was enrolled at Villa, the transfer has forced the Victors to move up one class through the PIAA success formula.

Villa Maria appealed the PIAA decision on Tuesday morning, but the Victors were denied in a unanimous vote. Villa Maria has a Class 4A enrollment but will compete as a Class 5A team over the next two years as Villa merges with Cathedral Prep next fall.

The PIAA success formula has two parts to it, success and transfers. In boys and girls basketball, if a team achieves six success points in a two-year cycle and has one transfer, the team must move up one classification unless they are in Class 6A.

Villa Maria easily had the success points as they received four by reaching Hershey in the 2020-21 season and three more this winter by reaching the PIAA semifinals.

The appeal was based on a transfer student from Jamestown, New York.

“At the time of the transfer, (the student's) school did not return to in-person education because of COVID-19 and we were on a hybrid schedule of being in school and in live remote,” said Villa Maria athletic director Bill Flanagan. “Not a lot of schools offered that kind of educational model. She came to Villa, tried out and was rostered on the junior varsity team.”

The student from Jamestown was approved by the District 10 Committee on Nov. 19, 2020 but was affected by COVID a few weeks later, according to Flanagan.

“She was out Dec. 5 through Jan. 4 of 2021 because her whole house was dealing with COVID,” Flanagan said. “She practiced nine times when she returned and played in three games. At no time did she dress for the varsity team or play in a varsity game. On Jan. 20, 2021, her family decided the 40-minute travel each day for a student with no driver's license was too much and she transferred back to Jamestown.”

The student athlete was removed from the eligibility list at Villa Maria through PIAA protocols.

In April, the PIAA initially had Villa Maria with the success points but without the transfer.

“On April 29, we sent a memo to Villa starting they had seven success points but no transfers,” said PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi. “On May 5, Bill Flanagan and (interim president) Dave Slomski sent us a letter essentially self-reporting that they indeed had a transfer. It's an odd situation and to their credit, they notified us with the information regarding a transfer. The transfer was ruled eligible by the district committee and was added and removed from the eligibility list properly per PIAA guidelines.”

Lombardi and Flanagan both made presentations before the eligibility board, which consisted of several PIAA board members, met in an executive session. Flanagan pointed out that Villa did not have a history of getting transfer basketball players despite its success on the court.

"If you go back over the past 11 years, we've had one transfer (the Jamestown student)," Flanagan said. "She was only here for two months, and her transfer was based on educational opportunities."

After the PIAA made its decision, Flanagan said that Prep accepted the ruling and will prepare for the girls' team to play in a higher class next season.

"While we are appreciative of the opportunity to appeal the initial classification decision to PIAA, we are also disappointed at the end result," he said. "We are moved up a classification because the first transfer into the basketball program in more than a decade played three JV games. The alternative would have been to cut the student during tryouts, which sends the complete wrong message in sports and would not have been the right thing to do. We accept the decision and look forward to competing in 5A next season."

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PIAA denies Villa Maria basketball appeal; team will move up to Class 5A next season

